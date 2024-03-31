According to a study, this is the alcoholic drink that makes your belly fat the most

Apart from being harmful to health, alcohol May also play a role in weight gain, and more specifically at the level of belly fat You’ve probably already heard the expression “beer can” to refer to the stomach of someone who consumes too much of this beverage. And it’s not for nothing…

A study published in a scientific journal Obesity Science and Practice Various alcohols have been revealed to cause belly fat the most. for that, Brittany A. Larson And its researchers analyzed the data 1869 Adult, aged between 40 and 80 years. According to the results, it seems that the accumulation of abdominal fat depends on the type of alcohol. Beer, cider, red wine, white wine, champagne and spirits… what effect do they have on our body?

Beer and spirits should be avoided as much as possible!

Studies show that excessive consumption Beer and spirit drinks May lead to increased visceral fat. other side, red wine Can have a positive effect on health. Indeed, the latter has anti-inflammatory properties and can prevent the accumulation of fat in the abdomen.

Unlike beer and spirits, white wine, does not seem to have an effect on body fat. If we look at the results, this alcohol can also promote good bone health in adults of a certain age.

Consume alcohol in moderation

According to the researchers, dietitians and doctors should be asking older adult consumers about it instead type of alcohol Drinking habits rather than total quantity.

But we must not forget that alcohol consumption is not the only factor to consider when it comes to weight gain. Diet, sleep, sedentary lifestyle and genetic predisposition It also plays a role in… So to avoid belly fat, and most of all to have good health, it is better to give up alcoholic drinks. Or take them in moderation!

