The bodies of two of the six missing workers have been recovered

Thanks to the container ship’s data recorder, investigators were able to provide a detailed timeline of the accident that caused the destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Concerns are confirmed. The lifeless bodies of two of the six workers who disappeared during the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore (United States) were found on Wednesday, March 27, local authorities announced.

“Divers discovered a red pickup truck at a depth of approximately 7.6 meters”Maryland, the state where Baltimore is located, announced police during a press briefing. “The two victims of the accident were occupants of the vehicle.” The bodies recovered were identified as those of two men, ages 35 and 26, from Mexico and Guatemala, who were part of a crew of workers on the Francis Scott Key Bridge roadway at the time of the accident.

The bodies of four of his colleagues, all presumed dead, have not yet been recovered. But especially because of the amount of concrete and rubble “Divers are no longer able to navigate their way safely” Towards “What we think is a vehicle bomb”A Maryland police official said. So rescuers will try to remove the structure from the water to facilitate access for divers.

The chronology of the accident was recreated

The container ship’s data recorder was also recovered, allowing the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to provide a detailed timeline of the disaster. The DallyA ship 300 meters long and 48 meters wide and flying the flag of Singapore left the port of Baltimore at 12:39 local time (04:39 GMT) on Tuesday for Asia.

At 1:24 a.m. local time, alarms on the ship began to sound, indicating propulsion problems. The pilot quickly radioed port authorities that the vessel was heading for the bridge, and requested the intervention of tugboats. A call for help was also made by two teams from the local transport authority who were on the bridge due to work. Later closed all traffic lanes, thus possibly saving lives.

Then, at 1:29 a.m., the ship’s recorder recorded “Sounds Corresponding to Collisions”. The crew tried in vain to slow the ship by dropping anchor. A preliminary investigation suggests it was an accident, according to officials.

The Dally East “steady” And while the 5.6 billion liters of diesel and a few containers of dangerous materials on board do not represent a threat to the environment and the public, Coast Guard chief Peter Gautier assured Wednesday. Out of a total of 4,700, two containers fell into the water.

The vessel is operated by shipping company Synergy Group and chartered by Danish shipping giant Maersk. The Port Authority of Singapore said on Wednesday that it had passed two inspections in 2023 and repaired a faulty fuel pressure monitoring gauge in June. Chilean authorities reported a malfunction in the ship’s machinery in 2023, an anomaly they said was quickly repaired.