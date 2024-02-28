Alexei Navalny’s funeral will take place in Moscow on Friday March 1, his team announced

The funeral of Russian competitor Alexei Navalny, who died in prison on February 16, will take place in Moscow on Friday March 1 at 2 pm (12 pm in Paris), his team announced on social networks on Wednesday, February 28. ” Ludovic Marin / AFP

The funeral of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who died in prison on February 16, will take place on Friday 1.er March in Moscow at 2 p.m. (12 p.m. in Paris).On Wednesday, February 28, announced his team on social networks. “A funeral service for Alexey will be held at the church (…) In Merino (Moscow district where Alexei Navalny lived) 1er March 2 pm The funeral will take place at the Borisovsky cemetery » southeast of the capital, wrote Kira Yarmish, a spokeswoman for Missing Protest.

The circumstances of Alexei Navalny’s death on February 16, which caused a sensation around the world, remain unclear. According to the Russian Penitentiary Service, he lost his life due to a sudden seizure “after walking”. Several Western countries, including the United States and Germany, have accused Vladimir Putin of being responsible.

According to Ivan Zhdanov, one of the opposition’s closest aides, the burial will take place at 4 pm (2 am in Paris), about 20 kilometers from the Kremlin’s red walls.

No reaction from Vladimir Putin

After several days of waiting, his body was returned to his mother. Mr Putin, for his part, has still not reacted to the death of his main opponent, who narrowly escaped poisoning in 2020, for which he has already blamed the head of the Kremlin, despite the latter’s refusal to speak with him. Federal Assembly on Thursday for their annual address to the nation.

Ever since the adversary’s body was handed over to his mother on Saturday, the Kremlin’s former number one adversary’s team has been searching for a place for him. “Public Farewell” But saw himself “refusal” Any request, officials put pressure on the cremation grounds according to them. The funerals could draw large numbers of supporters of Vladimir Putin’s former adversaries and thus embarrass the Kremlin master, who is preparing for a new coronation at the end of presidential elections scheduled for March 15 to 17 without real opposition. “Everywhere, they refused to give us anything. In some places we were told that it is prohibited”Mr. Zhdanov explained in a press release on Telegram, castigating “The Kremlin and (Sergei) Sobyanin »Close to the Mayor of Moscow and Vladimir Putin.

An agreement for his release was negotiated shortly before his death

Alexei Navalny’s team said on Monday that there was an agreement to swap rivals “Ongoing and in its final stages” with Russian authorities, ten days before his death. She makes sure the opposite “Should be released in the coming days.” According to another close associate of Mr. Navalny, Maria Pevtchikh, he should have been replaced. “Two American Citizens” A Russian jailed in Germany was detained by Moscow.

According to Mme Pevatchikh, his team “was working” for two years “to go out” Alexei Navalny from prison “at any cost”Based on the exchange of“Russian Spies Against Political Prisoners” in Russia. Washington and Berlin were aware, she continued, yet condemned them “didn’t do anything” However “promise” Neither the initials United States nor Germany have confirmed it.

