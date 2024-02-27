The bodies of a TV presenter and her boyfriend are found thanks to the police officer accused of murdering them

The alleged perpetrator, a 28-year-old police officer and former blogger, was in a relationship with a TV presenter. This affair created a stir in Australia.

Australian police found the bodies of a television presenter and her boyfriend, a steward, in a rural area of ​​suburban Sydney on Tuesday, acting on a tip from the police officer accused of murdering them. “We’re sure we’ve found Luke and Jesse”Karen Webb, New South Wales state police chief, said the families of the two victims had received the news with relief and sadness.

The discovery ends a week of highly publicized searches for the remains of Jesse Baird, 26, an entertainment journalist, and Luke Davies, 29, a member of the Qantas cabin crew. A 28-year-old police officer, who was in a relationship with Jessie Baird, has been charged with two counts of murder. “This information was obtained with the help of the accused”Mrs. Webb said.

Killing “domestic nature”.

Police believe the two men were shot at a central Sydney home before being placed in a surfboard bag and driven to a rural property about two hours from the city. Ballistics tests showed that the projectile found in the apartment matched the firearm used by police. Later this weapon was recovered from the safe of the police station. Police say there were murders “domestic in nature” and not a “Homophobic Crime”.

The suspect was a blogger specializing in celebrities, appearing to be photographed exclusively with numerous stars including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Ben Stiller before joining the police. He was previously investigated for allegedly tasering an Aboriginal man in 2020 after video of the incident was released online. Reports in 2014 indicated that he publicly came out as gay by throwing a letter on stage at a Lady Gaga concert, which the star read to the crowd, including his wife’s sister.