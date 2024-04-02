The Israeli army promised an investigation to prevent “such an incident from happening again”.

Seven members of the World Central Kitchen, an NGO that delivers food to the Gaza Strip, were killed in an Israeli strike on Monday, April 1, the American Association announced. Under pressure from the international community, the Israeli army promised“Initiate investigation to further investigate this serious incident” And “Limit the risk of recurrence of such incidents”. According to the NGO, “Despite coordination with the Israeli Defense Forces, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid.” Follow our live stream.

international pressure. According to the NGO, the victims were of Australian, British, Polish, American-Canadian and Palestinian nationalities. “This is completely unacceptable. Australia demands accountability for all those responsible for the deaths of aid workers.”The Prime Minister announced Anthony Albanese. “NoWe urge Israel to immediately investigate what happened.”A spokesperson for American diplomacy also reacted.

Indignant reactions. There is a strike “A Message Sent by the Israeli Army”Accuses NGO Doctors of the World. “At Médecins du Monde, we lost a doctor a few months ago,” have remembered Jean-Francois Corti, Vice President of Médecins du Monde, on Franceinfo. “The Al-Chifa hospital episode shows this well: caregivers, civilians, humanitarian workers come under indiscriminate bombing.”

Revised assessment from above. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry announced that 32,916 people had been killed in the deadly October 7 attacks. 71 additional deaths were reported in twenty-four hours. In the north of the enclave, medical teams searched the ruins of al-Chifa Hospital to remove the wounded and corpses after the Israeli army retreated.