The best IKEA mattress for a good night’s sleep – Tuxboard

Ikea has many mattresses on sale at various prices that will give you incredible comfort all night long!

It is possible in the large and varied Ikea catalogue Find all the products you need For your inner self. And at least we can say that the company has the best mattresses too.

Ikea has the best mattresses

If you’re looking for a mattress, Ikea has you covered. First of all know that of the ÅBYGDA model is right It has a firm foam that has established itself as the brand’s best-seller over the years.

With an inner height of 16 cm and a double layer, it offers incredible unusual comfort. On top of it, it has a layer of memory foam.

The latter adapts to the shape of your body. It’s an Ikea mattress that’s also ideal for helping out Tension in the joints or spine.

The product also has five comfort zones which will be very helpful for your body. Additionally, it supports the shoulders and hips. This mattress gives you the right posture to take care of your spine.

With a price of 249 euros, it is a product that is unanimously appreciated by customers. The firm also has TVANESTROM model mattress. The latter has a thickness of 26 centimeters which provides great firmness while sleeping.

Very comfortable products

If this mattress is so comfortable, it is thanks to the pocket springs inside the mattress which Adapt your movements all the time without affecting its comfort.

In addition, it offers the possibility to choose between two different versions, one generation and additional generation. It depends on what best suits your back needs.

In addition, thanks to its natural material, this mattress regulates the temperature, so it is perfectly suited at any time of the year. This mattress, put on sale by Ikea, is priced at 599 euros.

An ÅNNELAND model foam mattress can be an ideal option. It is a foam mattress with a thickness of 24 centimeters. But it contains both Memory foam and pocket springs inside.

It is definitely this blend of memory foam combined with highly resistant foam. With its pocket springs, this mattress makes a perfect option for anyone looking for weight distribution in this mattress.

It is a very balanced product that focuses on its surface strength. Like previous mattresses, it allows it to adapt to the surfaces of your body. Please note that it costs 469 euros.

A product costing less than 70 euros

Finally, Ikea has put the ÅGOTNES model mattress on sale. It is also one of the brand’s best-sellers, as it will let you sleep very comfortably. This one 10 cm thick foam mattress.

It is another mattress that manages to stand out for having a soft, but resistant layer that you can rest on without any problems. In addition to its design, it has a layer of padding in the cover.

So this provides soft support which makes this mattress very comfortable. A mattress that costs just 69 euros on the Ikea website. One thing is for sure, it is very affordable.

As always, the brand does its best to offer products whose prices are accessible to everyone.