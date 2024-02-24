The actress says the Minecraft movie will be ‘magical’ and ‘so realistic’

Adaptations of video games into films and series now know no bounds, so much so that some projects seem almost unrealistic. This is especially the case for the Minecraft movie, which has been in the works for almost 10 years. Announced in 2014, the feature film suffered from numerous changes in creative teams, resulting in initial postponements and a complete change of direction. In 2016, Mojang promised a theatrical release on May 24, 2019, but production would not officially begin until five years after this screening date. As a true cinematic cumulus, No very idea Minecraft: The Movie Sows confusion among players and viewers, a question that Warner Bros. skillfully uses to maintain the hype. Until then, only a simple summary makes it possible to imagine the form the project will take:

“The evil Ender Dragon goes on a destructive rampage, driving a young girl and her band of unusual adventurers to go on an adventure to save the world.“

But for several months now, the American studio has been making a series of announcements that are surprising to say the least. After recruiting Jason Momoa to the cast of the film in 2022, the inclusion of the latest actor has multiplied our questions. Now we know that Jack Black will also be in a character named Steve. She will also be joined by the hilarious Jennifer Coolidge and the talented Kate McKinnon and Danielle Brooks. was asked by DiversityThe Orange Is The New Black and The Color Purple actress has the pleasure of giving us her first impressions of the shoot, and it promises to be heavy.

Halfway between realism and computer-generated images?

Is Minecraft going to make a Barbie movie set pale in comparison? According to Daniel Brooks, the experience on set was unique:

“It is very real. I don’t know what I have the right to say, but I know that the fans (directors, editor’s note) will not be disappointed with the world they have created. We obviously use a green background, but we also have whatever we need on set. In fact, all the senses are involved. We can see the world in front of us, but also smell certain things. This will make more sense in a few months when I can finally explain it.“

If the actress’s statement only contributes to the confusion surrounding the project, the production of the film looks obviously ambitious. For now, we don’t even know if the actors are doing motion capture, or if they’ll appear in a cubic world. Since the filming appears to have used a physical set, the second option seems the most plausible.

Especially since the actress explains that she has done numerous stunts that required the use of harnesses and weapons: “I happened to fly with flames behind me“She explains. Enough to suggest some great action scenes. Asked about a possible sequel, Daniel Brooks also confirms that her contract is not related to just one film: “I am committed to the end of time” she declares in an amused tone. If Warner Bros. manages to find the perfect balance between comedy and delusions of grandeur, Minecraft: The Movie There may well be a new phenomenon Barbie. For now, the feature film plans to hit theaters on April 2, 2025.