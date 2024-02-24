The film promises to be a huge surprise with this crazy actor

A Minecraft movie isn’t ready for release, but every now and then we get information about it, and the latest movie is quite unusual. It concerns an actor you obviously know.

The Minecraft movie is a special case. Adapting a video game into a feature film or series is risky business. But this game special? So this is really a complex exercise. At least the casting looks very promising, even if we don’t know what we’ll be told. On the other hand, we can get an idea of ​​certain sequences coming up in the film and one of them might prove to be… very special. You will soon understand why.

A Minecraft movie would probably be stupid

First of all, a little reminder of the project is necessary. The adaptation is directed by Jared Hess, known for Napoleon Dynamite. We are promised a cinematic experience that successfully captures the essence of Minecraft. To carry the film, our man recruited Jason Momoa in the lead role, but that’s not all. It also brought back Sebastian Eugene Henson, who will play Henry, and Daniel Brooks, who will play Don. It is definitely this actress that interests us today, as she made a rather entertaining statement.

It convinces us that we will not be disappointed by the world that awaits us in a feature film. She can’t say much, but she seems excited to be in the Minecraft movie. Brooks also teased the role of Jack Black, which will be quite significant. He could even sing along with the actress. In any case, he wholeheartedly wishes to share such sequences with the actor. If this is confirmed, we will be dealing with a very crazy story for a Cubic game adaptation. Our curiosity is strong, but we must wait.

He (Jack Black) does the heavy lifting here. It flies and has all the technical parts behind it. I hope to sing in it. You can’t make a movie with Daniel Brooks and Jack Black and not let us do something.

As a reminder, the Minecraft movie is set for its release April 4, 2025. So it’s not for tomorrow, so be patient. Who knows, maybe we’ll get a trailer this year, but we can’t be sure. When in doubt, we’ll refrain from revealing anything.