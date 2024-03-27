Teenagers smell like cheese and goat cheese, it has been scientifically proven

Teenagers don’t smell like the rest of the population, and it’s not really to their advantage. Unlike young children, they tend to smell of “strong cheese, mold and goat cheese”. New York Times and seen by International mail. For researchers at Germany’s Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and the Technical University of Dresden, younger children smell more flowers.

Scholars, who published their work in journals Communications Chemistry, collected the body odors of 18 children and 18 adolescents who had reached puberty. In this way they analyzed cotton squares that they sewed under the armpits of T-shirts that the subjects wore overnight. The first lesson, “Samples from young children often have the same chemical composition as samples from teenagers,” suggests the American Daily.

More sebum in teenagers

Body odor is a complex mixture of volatile products. Many are produced when sweat and sebum “are broken down by skin microbes or react with other compounds in the air.” New York Times. From puberty onwards, sebum production becomes more abundant. These include carboxylic acids, which include “substances with musty, cheese, and goat aromas, as well as other substances with less offensive aromas.”

Chemists also pointed to steroids present in the secretions of teenagers and not children. One smells like “musk and a touch of sandalwood,” and the other smells like musk, but… sweat and urine.