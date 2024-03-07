HAS recommends vaccination for immunocompromised people and adults 65 and older

The High Authority for Health (HAS) recommends vaccinating immunocompromised people and adults aged 65 and over against the viral condition of shingles, skin and mucous membranes, preferably with a newer vaccine that appears to be more effective, he said. – she announced in March on Thursday. 7, in a press release.

Shingles is caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus in people who have had chickenpox, which sometimes occurs when the immune system is weakened by disease, treatment (such as chemotherapy), or age. Its frequency and severity increase with age and its main complications are persistent neuropathic pain.

Since 2013, France has recommended that adults aged 65 to 74 be vaccinated with Zostavax (from the MSD laboratory). An update has been requested by the Ministry of Health, especially because of the new vaccine, HAS “Recommends vaccination against shingles with the Shingrix vaccine for people 18 years and older who are immunocompromised, as well as for all people 65 and older, preferably Zostavax vaccine”According to the press release.

“Simple and Readable Vaccination Schedule”

According to HAS, Shingrix is ​​a vaccine from GSK laboratories “Just as safe but more effective” Better than Zostavax for preventing the appearance of shingles (79.3% took the Shingrix vaccine, compared with 45.9% with Zostavax) and for reducing post-zoster pain (87% compared with 66%). This new vaccine has also been shown to be effective in immunocompromised people, unlike the previous vaccine, she notes.

HAS advocates vaccination of those 65 and older against shingles “Simple and Readable Immunization Schedule, Necessary Condition to Improve Immunization Coverage” Senior

In fact other vaccinations are recommended in this age group: a booster against diphtheria, tetanus and poliomyelitis at age 65, vaccination against influenza and vaccination against Covid-19 for those aged 65 and over. The Shingrix shingles vaccine can be given in the same way as these other vaccines, HAS said.

The Academy of Medicine, in mid-January, was concerned about the low vaccination coverage of people over 65 against four infectious diseases. “Most serious for this age group”including shingles, and decided that seniors should be vaccinated “Priority Public Health Objective”.

