Nantes beat Copenhagen on penalties to reach the Youth League Final Four
Nantes’ crazy adventure in the youth league continued as before. After three consecutive qualifications on penalties and a 1–0 success in Salzburg, Stephane Moreau’s side added a fourth against Copenhagen, beating 5–4 on penalties.
Although he suffered a lot in the beginning. Surprised by Tabibou’s (12th) brilliant strike, the Danes quickly revised the scoreboard to better reflect the reality of the match. In the 33rd minute, it was 3–1 to Copenhagen and the 19,301 spectators (a French record for a youth league match, 4th best attendance in the history of the competition) did not see how FCN could stop the opposition.
A red card that rebalanced the debate
And then the Azeri referee severely sent off Olsson for a foul on Leroux (34th) and the match was back in the balance. Nantes, who missed a penalty for 2-3 before the break (45th + 3), then Mafoumbi (54th) and Leroux reduced the gap with cross shots into the side net (64th). At the back, Appuah missed the target (81st) and Nizita’s shot was deflected by Burr, the Danes’ freshest goalkeeper at this point of the match (90th+1).
He was still there to block Nantes’ third shot on goal by Enzo Mongo. But Tom Mabon stopped the strikes of Breech, Glintvad and Helsgaard, the seventh Danish striker, in a frantic atmosphere: FCN will see the final four in Nyon.