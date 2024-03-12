Nantes beat Copenhagen on penalties to reach the Youth League Final Four

Nantes’ crazy adventure in the youth league continued as before. After three consecutive qualifications on penalties and a 1–0 success in Salzburg, Stephane Moreau’s side added a fourth against Copenhagen, beating 5–4 on penalties.

Although he suffered a lot in the beginning. Surprised by Tabibou’s (12th) brilliant strike, the Danes quickly revised the scoreboard to better reflect the reality of the match. In the 33rd minute, it was 3–1 to Copenhagen and the 19,301 spectators (a French record for a youth league match, 4th best attendance in the history of the competition) did not see how FCN could stop the opposition.

