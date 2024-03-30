Taxes, drugs, energy audits, technical inspections… What will change on April 1, 2024

See my news

Spring has arrived and with it, the year 2024 has its share of changes. From this 1 April, regardless of the level transportation, No Social Security Benefits or else HealthMany innovations to note.

Mandatory technical inspection

Its announcement was the subject of a heated debate among wind-up bikers, especially against the decree of October 23, 2023 that framed the reform: Technical inspection for two-wheelers Now it will be mandatory From 15 April.

In total, seven categories of vehicles are concerned: scooter Two and three wheelers (series L1e and L2e), motorcycle (L3e), The Sidecar (L4e), The Three-wheeler Weighing less than or equal to one ton (L5e). quads (L6e) and the Unlicensed car (L7e).

Wheels, engine, noise, pollution… Everything will be investigated. Find a list of all the points to be checked during the investigation in this article.

The end of the green sticker

Green sticker To attach to your vehicle’s windshield, it’s finished. The nearly 40-year tradition is coming to an end, Gerald Darmanin announced in July 2023.

However, this does not mean that vehicles should no longer be subject Liability of insurance. “The Green Butterfly”, as it is called, will no longer exist in the format of a small square of green paper, it will be Dematerialized.

The insurance certificate on the windshield will now dematerialize. (©Archives Le Courier du Pays de Retz)

It will in fact be replaced by inscriptionWithin 72 hours of taking out the insurance contract, In Dematerialized File of Insured Vehicles (FVA). Law enforcement will be able to access it with their digital tools on board during patrols.

As a reminder, this lists FVA Registration of vehicle, name The insurer and insurance contract number, as well as its duration belief

Reassessment of social benefits

Activity Bonus, Active Solidarity Income (RSA), Family Allowances, Allowance for Disabled Adults (AAH), Unemployment Benefits, etc. Social benefits will increase by 4.6% Because of inflation.

In April 2023, the state was slightly less generous: the increase in social benefits was 1.6%.

Benefits will increase by 4.6% on April 1, 2024 (Illustrative photo © Le Reveille Normand)

related to Unemployment solidarity benefits, they also increase by 4.6%, but not all. This increase only affects the specific solidarity allowance (ASS), which goes from 18.17 euros to 19.01 euros; Temporary waiting allowance (ATA), which increases from 12.8 euros to 13.39 euros; and retirement equivalent allowance (AER), which increases from 39.29 euros to 41.09 euros). That’s barely 100,000 beneficiaries.

Agirc-Arrco Disappearance of penalty

It was reduced by 10%, for three years, to those who chose to retire at the full rate, as they were entitled to—the aim was to encourage them to stay in the job longer, even if you were eligible for retirement. : Agirc-Arco Penalties will cease on April 1, 2024. This almost worries 700,000 people.

With pension reforms gradually increasing the retirement age, this system became de facto useless.

Specifically, for a retirement pension amounting to 500 euros per month, 50 euros more This will be added to the amount after the penalty is removed.

Commencement of declaration of income for tax

From 11 April, 2023 income declaration campaign for 2024 tax will start online. This will expire on June 6, 2024.

As in previous years, there will be income tax returns preloadedAll that remains is to validate it, and, if necessary, correct it.

For online declarations, the declaration campaign will run till June 6, 2024. (©Adobe Stock)

this year, scale Taxes are high Reassessed up to 4.8%. All sections are affected:

Up to 11,294 euros: 0%;

From 11,295 euros to 28,797 euros: 11%;

From 28,798 euros to 82,341 euros: 30%;

From 82,342 euros to 177,106 euros: 41%;

More than 177,106 euros: 45%.

Send the first energy check

For this new 2024 campaign, Check the energyThese boosts that make it possible to finance energy costs (gas, electricity, etc.) will be sent approx. 5.6 million households.

The Ministry of Economy has published a schedule of aid payments, which will take place Between April 2 to April 25.

And Bursey also reminded us that there was a simulator online to find out if we could benefit from this help.

Good news when we know that electricity and gas prices have increased in recent months.

MaPrimeRénov’ reduction in aid

A certain amount of MaPrimeRénov’s aid will be reduced. As a reminder, this financial assistance is provided without income conditions to property owners who want to work or spend. Energy renewal of their accommodation.

From April 1, individuals who want to install boilers or wood stoves running on logs or pallets will have to settle for a financial incentive. 30% reduction.

On April 1 MaPrimeRénov’ will be reduced in some quantities. (©Adobe Stock Image)

More expensive drugs

From March 31, Doubling the amount of medical deductibles Action will be taken. This deductible, corresponding to the balance payable by the patient, 50 cents to 1 euro per box of medicines.

In January, the government justified the increase Increase in health insurance costs “By nearly 20% between 2018 and 2022”.

The remaining amount payable by the patient will be 1 euro instead of 50 cents per box of medicine. (Illustrative photo ©Mike Dott / AdobeStock)

“This increase reflects the voluntariness of our investments in the modernization of the health system and the necessary support for health professionals, but also reflects the underlying trends with the aging of the population and the increase in chronic diseases,” explained the Ministry of Health. Economy, in a press release.

Last day to fulfill your wishes on Parcoursup

A quick calendar reminder for prospective students: you have until April 3 to complete your file Parkersup And Confirm your wishes.

“Admission offers from training courses are coming slowly and steadily from May 30,” the government added.

You have until April 3, 2024 to finish completing your file and validate your wishes on the Parcoursup online platform. (©Actu.fr – picture)

winter break

Winter breakGoverned by the Act of March 24, 2014, effective November 1, 2023, Expires on March 31, 2024.

This rule allows Protect people who may find themselves homeless and on the street during the winter season. A landlord cannot evict a tenant for five months, unpaid rent, nuisance or non-compliance with co-ownership rules.

From April, owners will be able to do this again.

