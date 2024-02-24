Take a breath before you find out how much a firefighter earns in Los Angeles

This Firefighters is Specialists in responding to emergency situations, whether it is a fire or any other action that endangers the lives of others. Their work requires great physical condition and the ability to work under stressful conditions. If you have ever thoughtHow much can a firefighter earn in the United States? Here we share some data shared by artificial intelligence.

How Much Do Los Angeles Firefighters Make?

According to Gemini, an artificial intelligence developed by Google, The average salary of a Los Angeles firefighter is $80,000 a year. However, some factors such as this may decrease or increase ExperienceRank, overtime and bonus of each worker.

Related news

Credits: iStock

Hence AI was founded The salary range for firefighters in Los Angeles is a minimum of $60,000 and a maximum of $100,000 per year..

Data collected by artificial intelligence was compared with information from the Los Angeles Fire Department’s blog, showing that A firefighter’s salary can range from $78,070 to $113,983 annually..

Related news

How much can a firefighter in Los Angeles earn based on their experience?

A firefighter with two years of experience can expect to earn an annual salary of $70,000when Someone with up to 10 years of experience can earn $90,000 per year.

It should be noted that firefighters have Better salary They are the ones who work as fire captains, because their income is more than 100 thousand dollars.

What are the benefits of being a Los Angeles firefighter?

This Benefits that Los Angeles firefighters have These include individual and family medical coverage, pension and growth opportunities.

What are the best paying cities for firefighters?

According to Salary The best states to work as a firefighter are Columbia, California and New JerseyWhere the annual salary of specialists can be more than 76 thousand dollars per year.