Do you want to travel to the United States? Find out how to do it without a visa and without the need for cumbersome procedures

An essential requirement for visiting any country, and especially the United States, is to have a visa, a permit that will allow you to enter the country to meet certain requirements.

This document, which allows entry and stay in the northern country, must be requested by foreign visitors, but not all, some lucky people can enter without life.

Some people are unaware that citizens of some worlds do not need this permit and can legally enter the United States without a visa. This is possible due to the North American country’s international treaty that allows tourists from certain countries to stay for up to 90 days without this document.

Of course, we are referring to the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) or ESTA as it is known in Spanish speaking countries. This allows citizens of 41 countries to enter the United States by any means without the need for a visa. If you want to stay longer than those 90 days, you’ll need a visa.

The Cuban-Spanish people know what we mean, because they enjoyed it recently, until 2021, when the United States stopped this option because, according to the Americans, Cuba was included in the list of countries that “sponsor” terrorism. was

Travel to the United States without a visa

How to obtain a visa waiver to enter the United States? According to some international media, lReasons supported by this modality may include vacation tourism, business, medical treatment, education, etc.

Some of the requirements are: Be a citizen of a VWP participating country. Hold a valid electronic passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months after the date of departure from the United States.

Additionally, complete and obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ESTA) before traveling to the United States. No criminal record or previous US visa denials. Absence of infectious diseases etc. Isn’t this possibility great, right?



