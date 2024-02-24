Surprise arrival of Lady Gaga in festival mode and lots of new features in the latest update

Poker face and other delights

Season 2 of the standalone game mode launched yesterday Fortnite Festival Which includes some game codes Guitar Hero But which above all offers a spectacular musical showcase, has just launched its special musical pass Lady GagaThe face after this season 2 The weekend Especially last season. Thus, throughout the period Season 2 “Unveil Your Talent”Players will be able to complete Festival Festival Quests to unlock new instruments, new songs as well as free rewards and bonus rewards for Festival Pass holders (counting 1800 V-Bucks as well).

Among the rewards paid, you’ll find instruments directly inspired by the world of American singers and actresses (such as Chromatica Scraper Or Keytar Chromatica) as well as A Enigmatic Gaga purple outfit A distinctive and dignified outfit worn by the singer during her Chromatica Ballet world touryes But other rewards, such as a As soon as you get the pass, you will have a musical hack.

An outfit Gaga Chromatica The Plus Leather (above) designed by designer Cecilio Castrillo will help you battle against the Chromatica, which is present in store. Bass ChromaticaThe Micro Chromaticaand various other accessories.

The game will also feature music such as:

Nellie Foot. City Spud – Ride Wit Me

Soundgarden – Black Hole Sun

Subject w/ A7S – Breaking Me

Exclusive music for the artist of and shallow as:

Poker face

Applause

Bloody Mary

Born this way

Edge of Glory

Just dance

rain on me

stupid love

Season 2 of Fortnite Festival Designed to last Until April 22The date on which you won’t be able to get these items and rewards before transitioning to Season 3 is still unknown.

Rocket Racing and LEGO Fortnite are not left out

Also Fortnite Festival The mod wasn’t the only one updated during the February 22 downtime. Indeed, the main game as well as the two recently launched modes have also received content additions, here’s what we should remember from this layout.

LEGO Fortnite

Fishing is coming LEGO Fortnite ! It was launched last December along with the other two game modes Rocket Racing And Fortnite FestivalWelcomes the possibility of an independent game mode inspired by Danish bricks Make a fishing rodFor its update Nice catch. On the program, 4 levels of rarity allow you to get increasingly rare aquatic species, such as orange fish, purple thermal fish, blue bluebird, cuddly jellyfish or lava chile fish, before cooking everything else. Brand new Fish preparer.





But new things have also appeared: the Bait seal For fruitful fishing trips, telescope or else compassBut new resources viz Sand And Glass. New talismans and new villagers have also appeared, enough to complete a beautiful and very complete update, the details of which can be found on the game’s official website.

Rocket Racing

Finally, Rocket Racing, ” Rocket League No Fortnite » Also equipped with new features, Like speed run or time trial mode in French. New quests have appeared in Season 0 of the indie game, allowing you to try to improve your score with each new round. Drag the Sprintspark and its many variations eg. Note that the launch quests for this new game mode will be available until March 26 at 5 AM.

In a time trial, try to set the best possible time on variations of an already known track such as the Riviera, Anaconda or even Olympe. The presence of ghosts on the slopes will allow you to see your best actions and thus adapt your driving to further optimize your racing time, in private or with others, without risking it, for sure.





Finally, the Distro vehicle Lands in Rocket Racing. Directly from Rocket League, this new chassis will be available for sale in stores as part of a Distro Car Pack that includes 13 color variants of the vehicle in question, plus a ton of stickers. Please note that purchases are compatible with your locker Rocket League And vice versa if you already have another car from Epic Games in the game.

As a reminder, Fortnite Available on all platforms like PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Cloud and Mobile.