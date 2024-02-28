Supporters are furious after failed ticket sales for France-England in Lyon

The 60,000 seats for the group match between France and England at the stadium were sold out in less than two hours. Many patrons protested against the failure of the ticketing system.

For this 2024 Six Nations tournament, Fabian Galthy’s Blues visit France, shifting their seats to the provinces as the Stade de France is currently being prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. After facing Ireland and Italy in Marseille in Lille, France’s XV will challenge England at the end of this edition, on March 16, at the Desins-Charpieu Groupe Stadium in the suburbs of Lyon. Despite disappointing recent results, a match at the top that raised strong expectations among French supporters.

The ticketing set up by FFR for this crunch has experienced numerous failures. And frustrates many people. The Federation received less than 240,000 requests to receive the precious sesame, while the Rhone enclosure could only accommodate 60,000 people. Following the fervor generated during the last World Cup, the fervor around the Blues continues.

“Condemned, nothing was ready for everything to go well”

Initially, tickets were supposed to go on sale on February 19, but finally, went on sale online this Tuesday. First, only a few of those who registered received an email on Monday evening alerting them to the opening of the ticket office at 10am the following day. Less than three weeks before the match! “Never seen such a strange organization for such an event”, denounced a group of Clermont supporters. Problem: After the FFR alert system experienced incredible failures, some were stuck in endless online queues, others received no alert to notify ticket offices to open.

“What a bummer! Got an email to announce the sale (to 4 registered addresses). No communication about the sale, an unstable queue, kicked out of the site at 9:55am, then the queue which goes up to 97% Then suddenly: connection lost, back to 0%. Brief from the great @FranceRugby »Railed to the user on X.

France-Italy hosted by World Rugby

And another damning one: “I’ve been on the page since 12am, everything is fine until 9:53am and now I’m queued with 0%… What a shame @FranceRugby, by people who got to your page at 10am at 9am.. ..” For Cedric, it is “Disgusting, nothing was ready for everything to go right, 4 hours waiting for nothing, totally wrong queue, you shame us, test your tools before using them, thanks !haas” Another Blues supporter doesn’t mince his words: “Your France/England ticket office is a disgrace! Since 10:44 am I have been 100% blocked without being able to access the sale! I didn’t touch or refresh anything or put it to sleep! A friend got in line later and was able to buy a ticket. You are really incompetent.”

The Blues played Italy (60-7) at the Groupe Stadium during the last World Cup. But, for all matches played in France, ticketing was then handled by World Rugby. At that time, problems had already been pointed out in the ticketing system established by the international federation. Despite all these setbacks, the Olympique Lyonnais stadium will be packed on March 16 for the clash against XV de la Rose. But the grueling process must have left many unhappy…

