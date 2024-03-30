The Monegasques win by a large margin and climb to second place
Monaco is back on the podium!
This is the end of this meeting! Monaco won Ligue 1 matchday 27 at Metz pitch (2-5). Senegalese attackers Pepe Diallo (78th) and Ebo Sane (84th) on the one hand, with goals against a double by American striker Fullerin Balogun (76th, 87th) and on the other Japanese striker Takumi Minamino (4th), French midfielders Magnes Achlioche (10th) and Achievements of Brazilian defender Wenderson (16th). In the French Championship rankings, Monaco has gained two places and is in second place. For its part, Metz holds the 17th and final position.
More projectiles…
The referee comes to see the thrown projectiles and removes them from the field… the game restarts.
There will be extra time…
…and at least three minutes too.
The latest Monegasque coaching
Wanderson exits and Coulibaly enters. Then the game can resume.
The match is stopped…
The announcer announces, as Majeki is hit by projectiles…
And five for Monaco! (2-5)
This angle is taken from right to left by Akliouche. At the near post, Kehrer deflects the ball with his head. Another post and for Balogun, who scores from the right!
Monaco, to set sail again?
Monaco gets a new angle, thanks to Wenderson.
Metz enters in good shape
Metz’s entrants proved decisive in this meeting.
Another goal for Metz! (2-4)
Cuao, I. Sane, in the area, scores with a right shot.
Last two changes in Metz
S. Sane and I. Sane entered. Mikautadze and Lo come out.
Metz insists
Messines also gets a corner, thanks to Jello.
We are nearing the end of the meeting
Metz pushes for a second.
A fourth change in Monaco
Golovin comes out. Diop enters.
Metz saves honor! (1-4)
Coming in from the right, Diallo, at point blank range, deceives Majecchi, from the left, after a cross from Cuao!
Ben Yedder, he’s always out of frame
In this area, Ben Yedder takes a touch of the ball from the right, but it goes wide.
Another goal for Monaco!! (0-4)
Serving back, Okidja looks to try a backheel, but is countered by Balogun, who comes to press him and scores with his right!
If the score stays there…
Metz would finish 17th and final.
Ben Yedder counters
In the area, Ben Yedder strikes from the left, but Udol counters and gives away a corner.
Ben Yedder, he flies
In this area, Ben Yedder shoots from the left, but the ball goes up.
Location for coaching in Metz
For Metz, Jallow replaced van den Kerkhof.
Balogun counters
With one touch of the ball, Ben Yedder finds Balogun. At the entrance to the area, the attacker attacks from the right, but is blocked by Dialo. From a distance, Magasa insists, but he’s up.
Remaining in possession of the ball…
… Monaco (65% against 35% for Metz).
A time of triple change
For Monaco, Minamino, Ben Seghir Fofana and Bahar, Diatta, Balogun and Magasa enter.
Mikautadze is not fit
Mikautadze goes to goal. On the left, in the area, he strikes from the left side, but his ball flies away.
We’ve passed the hour mark!
Monaco is preparing for a triple change.
Metz frame
On a corner taken by Udol, Candé, in the area, tries a header, but it is saved by Majeki.
The rhythm is clearly not the same anymore
Metz seems to have more of the ball, but is struggling to get himself going.
Diallo shows himself
In this area, Dialo hits from the right side, but is blocked by Shingo.
Metz’s reaction?
It’s Metz who get a corner through their captain Udol.
If the score stays there…
… then Monaco will take a two-place advantage to move into second place.
Monaco continues
After this corner, Kehrer, in the area, attempts a header, but his ball is deflected by Low for another corner.
Established against Monaco
Jacobs gets a corner for his team.
Monaco insists
At the corner, Fofana, alone at the near post, strikes from the right. It fails. Back, Golovin, from distance, strikes with his right, but it is caught by Okidja.
Cande near CSC!
On the right, in the area, Minamino addresses the cross. His ball is deflected by Candé, right next to him! csc was close but it’s a corner.
Camera, it’s tricky
At the entrance to the area, Kamara curls the ball with his right, but it is caught by Majeki to his left.
Here we go to the second part!
Kick-off was given and Monaco began.
It’s halftime!
At the end of the first 45 minutes of play, Monaco led Metz on the pitch (0-3), thanks to goals from Japanese striker Takumi Minamino (4th), French midfielder Magnes Achlioche (10th) and defender Brazilian Wenderson (16th).
There will be extra time…
…but at least a minute.
Physically it is difficult
Minutes before half-time, Messi is in deep trouble at this level.
Metz 3-4 Monaco
Here is a record of shots on target from both sides.
Metz 6-7 Monaco
For the moment, this is the record in terms of shooting.
Jacobs doesn’t fit
On the left, in the area, Jacobs strikes from the left, but it’s off target.
Ben Yedder removes the screws
In this area, Ben Yedder takes his chance from the right, but it’s off the screw and it goes wide!
Fofana does not fit
From distance, Fofana hits from the right, but it’s off target.
Caution Majeki
Candé goes to the counter. From distance, he opted for a left shot, but Majeki calmly held onto the ball.
Majeki turns away from him
After Fofana’s back pass, Majeki misses his control. The goalkeeper escaped under pressure from Kamara who came to tackle him!
Possession of the ball is mostly…
Monaco (70% against 30% for Metz).
Room for change
For Metz, Diallo replaces Asoro.
We are already preparing for the first change
It is Metz who will move, after this disastrous start to the meeting.
A winning comeback for Vanderson
After spending four matches injured on the bench for the next two, Wenderson played his first match since February 8.
Monaco, in its gardens
Monaco monopolizes the ball and takes time to build its attacking moves.
Vanderson, and three!
In Ligue 1, Wenderson scored his third goal of the season.
Monaco is flying away!!!! (0-3)
Perfectly well-served by Golovin, on a cross from the left, Wenderson throws himself at the far post and heads inside the opposition on the right, only to deceive Okidja!
Mikautadze loses the faceoff!
Mikautadze goes to goal. In this area, his right shot is deflected by Majekki! From a distance, the camera insists, from the left, but it is captured by Majeki.
Akliouche takes care of his statistics
Aklioch scored his sixth goal of the season in Ligue 1.
Monaco Breaks!!! (0-2)
Akliouche rushes towards goal and breaks into the area, before calmly deceiving Okidja, down the left!
Mikoutadez answered again
In this area, Mikoutadez, on his left shot, is blocked by Golovin. Corner for Metz.
Plus, it’s out of the box
On the corner, Atta, in the area, hits from the left, but it’s wide.
Metz reacts!
On the left, Mikoutadze passes through this area. His ball, from the right, is deflected for a corner by Singo.
and seven for Minamino
Minamino scored his seventh goal of the season in Ligue 1.
Monaco takes the lead!!! (0-1)
On the right, a cross from Ben Seghir comes in for Minamino, behind. The Japanese strike quickly, on the right, in the axis and deceive Okidja!
Beware of danger, Wanderson!
On the right, in the area, Wenderson takes his chance from the right, but it’s pushed away by Okidja!
Metz is already dangerous
In the end, a Metz attack was stopped due to an offside position by Asoro.
Here we go for the first period!
Kick-off was given and Metz began.
Metz, looking for points
Metz, the 17th and final, in a state of victory, could, Back to the heights of Lorient, fifteenth and first non-relegation.
Monaco, the podium to find
Currently in fourth place, Monaco, in the event of a victory, can climb two places and take second place. It is Brest who are currently runners-up to PSG.
A match for Ben Yedder?
From the start of this Ligue 1 season, Monaco’s top scorer is French striker Wissam Ben Yedder (33 years old)., author of eleven goals but also an assist. On Metz’s side, it’s Georgian striker George Mikoutadze (23 years old), with five goals and three assists.
Special jersey for Metz
As part of the 27th day of League 1, the league established a campaign to combat discrimination with a clear message: “Let’s get rid of racism!”. FC Metz have decided to go further and the Lorraine players will wear jerseys retracing their migration journey during the warm-up.
>>> Article to read here.
Formation of Monaco
Majeki – Singo, Kehrer, Jacobs – Vandersen, Yo. Fofana, Golovine, Akliouche – Minamino, Ben Yedder (c), E. Ben Seghir.
substitute: Kohn (G), Ouattara, Salisu, Coulibaly, Diatta, Diop, Magasa, Balogun, Embolo.
Composition of Metz
Oukidja – Kouao, I. Traoré, Candé, Udol (c) – Atta, L. Camara, Lo – Van den Kerkhof, Mikautadze, Asoro.
substitute: Dietsch (g), Demouchy, Sané, Jallow, Nduquidi, Diallo, Sané, Mbaye, Tetteh.
Eric Vautellier on the whistle
At the St. Symphorian Stadium in Metz, the referee for the match will be Eric Vautellier.
Hello everyone!
Welcome to RMC Sport to follow the Metz – Monaco match live and in full, counting down to the 27th day of Ligue 1. Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm.