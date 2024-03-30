The Monegasques win by a large margin and climb to second place

Monaco is back on the podium!

This is the end of this meeting! Monaco won Ligue 1 matchday 27 at Metz pitch (2-5). Senegalese attackers Pepe Diallo (78th) and Ebo Sane (84th) on the one hand, with goals against a double by American striker Fullerin Balogun (76th, 87th) and on the other Japanese striker Takumi Minamino (4th), French midfielders Magnes Achlioche (10th) and Achievements of Brazilian defender Wenderson (16th). In the French Championship rankings, Monaco has gained two places and is in second place. For its part, Metz holds the 17th and final position.