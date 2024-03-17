Football – OM

Judgment comes for OM, he warns

Published on March 16, 2024 at 11:00 pm



After eliminating Villarreal in the previous round, OM will face Benfica Lisbon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The day after the draw, Roger Schmidt spoke about the double clash against Marseille. The German technician is wary of Olympians, but still showed his ambitions in the competition.

Despite his defeat on the lawn Villarreal Thursday evening (3-1), TheOm Still qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, thanks to their big first-leg win (4-0). And in the next round, Benfica will be opponents of Lisbon Olympians, who qualified against Olympians for their part. Glasgow Rangers. The first leg was checked in (2-2), the Lisbon team won the return leg (0-1).

“There are no easy opponents when you’re in the quarter-finals of a European competition”

On the day after the draw, Roger Schmidt He talked about the upcoming double matchOm. ” There are no easy opponents when you are in the quarter-finals of a European competition. Marseille is a very good club, experienced in continental football. We had the experience of facing Toulouse and we know that the French teams have a lot of quality guys “, announced the coach Benfica LisbonIn comments relayed by Foot Mercato .

“This is our new goal in the Europa League, to be the best team and beat Marseille”