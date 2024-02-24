Suffering from a mysterious illness, an 8-year-old boy becomes mute but the worst is yet to come

Their 8-year-old child, a healthy little boy who was loved Play football and guitar, suddenly loses the use of speech. Doctors were troubled by the inconsistent symptoms of his illness. Louis and Richard Taylor’s son Henry suddenly stops speaking. His parents, Louise, 46, and Richard, 47, saw their son Immediately admitted to hospital University North Middlesex reports on November 18, 2019 The sunOn February 23, 2024. The little boy was then Others were transferred to hospitals, St. Mary’s Hospital. However, doctors were unable to determine what was wrong with him.

Henry could not Say absolutely nothing. His parents took him to the emergency room, where he couldn’t answer any questions, his mother said. “do you know where you are“, the nurse asked him. The child could not say Where was the hospital?. When the nurse asked him if he knew who he was, Henry replied, “No“.”He knew who we were, too He did not understand anything else“, says his mother Louise. Doctors found no signs of bacterial or viral infection in Henry’s blood and decided to monitor him. Unfortunately, Henry’s health deteriorated. Deteriorated very quickly. The day after being admitted to the hospital, the 8-year-old boy became unconscious. Doctors discovered that he had fluid in his lungs.

The child’s illness was discovered months after his death

Doctors compared his pneumonia to “equivalent to pneumonia A 90 year old person“There Henry was transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital. The child underwent emergency neurosurgery scheduled for an MRI. Henry passed away.”quietly“, on November 22, 2019, an illness that is remained mysterious. Months later, doctors revealed in a post-mortem report that Henry had encephalitis. An illness caused by an infection that invades the brain, such as herpes simplex virus or measles, or Brain attack by the immune system. In a third of cases, the cause of encephalitis is unknown Encephalitis InternationalQuoted by The sun.