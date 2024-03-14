Is protein really bad for the kidneys?

Protein-rich diets alter kidney function: true or false? Our expert in endocrinology gives us the answer.

Excessive protein consumption Kidneys will overload And in the long run it will destroy them, creating a risk of chronic kidney disease. Is it true? For everyone?

The role of protein in the body

Along with carbohydrates and lipids, proteins represent one of three major families Macronutrients. They are especially necessary for the production, maintenance and renewal of body cells muscles. Can be of protein origin animal or plant. Foods rich in protein Meat, fish, eggs, some cheeses (Emental, Parmesan, etc.), beans, spirulina… Protein is especially important for children, teenagers, athletes, pregnant and lactating women, people over 65, and people looking to lose weight to limit muscle wasting. Enriching your diet with protein has many benefits: Increase or maintain muscle mass, promotes feelings of satiety and thus reduces the risk of obesity. “In France, ANSES recommends that adults consume it between 0.83 and 2.2 g/kg/day of protein (i.e. 10 to 27% of total energy consumption). However, as these recommendations are established for sedentary people, they should be adapted according to age, gender, weight and physical activity. Immediately Dr. Head of Endocrinology, Diabetology and Nutrition at Paris Saint-Joseph Hospital. asks Oliver Dupuy.

Kidneys and protein, what’s the problem?

The kidney’s mission is to remove waste products produced by the body and carried by the blood. They also regulate Amount of water and minerals (sodium, potassium) contained in it, while maintaining the acid-base balance in the blood. The kidneys are constantly adapting to fluctuations in our diet. So what’s the problem with protein? “Once in the kidney, Protein is converted to ureaA waste product that accumulates in the blood and When it is high it “damages” the kidneys. This phenomenon can be harmful in case of chronic renal failure., suggests an endocrinologist. However, just eating protein is not enough Causes chronic kidney failure. Indeed, this can only develop in the presence of other related factors such as high blood pressure, overweight or even diabetes. “In other words, a person who does not suffer from kidney problems can consume protein. preferably “skinny” So as not to increase consumption of animal fat and subject to abundant hydration“, adds our interlocutor.

Do you already have fragile kidneys?

On the contrary, it is trueA person with kidney problems should limit their protein intake To reduce urea production. It is also recommended to do Reduce your salt intake An excess of which can significantly impair kidney function. “This is why all protein enrichment is bad. However, it is important to keep in mindThere is no bad foodJust imagine quantity, cost and age, Gives noise to the expert. Animal protein is very important for a growing person between 18 months and 20 years of age, much less important when you are an adult in the second half of life. And it’s important to drink plenty of fluids to help flush out the protein.”