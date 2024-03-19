Stressful for the heart, these candies should be limited (even in small amounts).

The researchers said it was “much more powerful than previously thought.” They call for caution.

there Glycyrrhiza root As has been used for a long time Medicinal plants And fragrance. in between 30 and 50 times sweeter Unlike white sugar, it can alter potassium and sodium levels in the body, which is thought to help. Control body fluids. May cause excessive ingestion Increase in blood pressurea Water retentiona Muscular weakness And Heart rhythm abnormalities. According to the WHO, the risk of adverse effects is low if we do not exceed 100 mg daily glycyrrhizic acid (the active principle of the root). But researchers have demonstrated just the opposite and are urging consumers to be cautious.

More powerful than previously thought

Glycyrrhiza root extracts a candy component that we like to eat soft or hard but should not be abused as it can raise blood pressure. A study published in “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition” conducted by researchers at Linköping University has been analysed. 28 subjects 18- to 30-year-olds alternately after consuming 3 g of licorice (a popular candy) containing 100 mg of glycyrrhizic acid (GA). They randomly drank licorice or a control product (called Salmiak) for two weeks, then took a break of the same length before consuming the second option. Participants were asked to measure their blood pressure daily. These data were added specifically to blood samples analyzing sodium, potassium and creatinine concentrations. The results show that “There’s licorice more powerful Than we thought, with that A significant increase blood pressure (mean 3.1 mmHg), even when consuming only 100 mg AG per day” The researchers announced. “Such an increase in blood pressure in healthy young people has never been demonstrated with such a small amount of licorice.” Peder auf Geigerstam, general practitioner and lead author of the study, commented.

Responsible for “myocardial stress”.

Consuming licorice also affects concentration Renin (an enzyme) andAldosterone (a hormone) that together regulate blood pressure. The researchers found that they reduced the blood following the ingestion of licorice A quarter of the participants, more sensitive with glycyrrhizic acid. This group also presented High levels of protein That the heart secretes more when it has to work harder to pump blood around the body“Natriuretic Peptide”. there “Release of natriuretic peptides (a) marker of myocardial stress”. Researchers note. The researchers hope these results will encourage manufacturers to provide more information to consumers: “Our results encourage more caution regarding recommendations and labeling of licorice-containing foods.” says Fredrik Nyström, head of the study. In fact, it is not easy to know the amount of glycyrrhizic acid present in licorice because it varies depending on its origin, its storage conditions and the type of root used.