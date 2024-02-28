This popular snack fruit is poisonous, here’s how to avoid any risk

Did you know that the foods you enjoy are actually poisonous? And it’s not necessarily what you expect. Indeed, a priority, we can say it is above all processed products that play tricks on us. And of course… with the endocrine disruptors they contain, this does not guarantee health. That being said, at least “natural” foods can cause serious harm to our bodies. Like rice, for example, which hides the real poison. Rest assured: You don’t need to skip this type of product. And besides rice, a popular fruit eaten for breakfast can be poisonous, even deadly. Freshly squeezed fruit juice is more dangerous than you think. It is a bitter fruit full of sour fruits: grapefruit. We tell you everything…

Why is grapefruit not recommended?

Grapefruit has many properties. Oranges are as rich in vitamin C, although large amounts can cause serious harm. While eating grapefruit does not pose a health risk, it can become a deadly poison when combined with other substances. At least in severe cases, eating or drinking it with the drug cancels out its effects. In the most extreme case, this can lead to overdose and hence death… So you should be extremely vigilant about the medicines you take. Among the drugs that present a risk associated with this fruit, antihistamines. But that is not all. Cholesterol-lowering treatments are also to blame. Such as anticancer drugs, immunosuppressants and painkillers. So that’s a bunch of meds… do one essential thing: talk to your pharmacist. Or at least, read the instructions.

Grapefruit and medications do not mix

Which fruit should you not take with medicine?

“The combination of grapefruit and certain medications can cause serious health problemsrecalls the Mayo Clinic website. If you are taking prescription medications, ask a healthcare professional, such as a doctor or pharmacist, whether it is safe to eat grapefruit or other citrus products while taking these medications. ». We can also tell you that this fruit is highly contraindicated. However, the benefits of grapefruit are numerous. It especially helps in fighting obesity, cholesterol, high blood pressure etc. Especially since they are rich in fiber, potassium, vitamin C and lycopene. It strengthens and promotes heart health. So keep eating it when you’re off the meds!