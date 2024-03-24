Entertainment

Photos – Jessica Chastain celebrates her 47th birthday: A look back at her hairstyle evolution

She can be recognized from afar by her long, luscious hair and her perpetual lacquer waves. however, Hollywood’s most loved actress who celebrates her 47th birthday this Sunday, March 24, hasn’t always been too comfortable with her natural complexion.

If she becomes known with Brad Pitt with long Venetian red hair tree of life Terrence Malick (2011), it turns dark brown in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby In 2013. With her natural elegance, she was quickly spotted by Yves Saint Laurent and Becomes a muse House of Manifesto Perfume. In the brand’s ad campaign, she has a purple color dripping down her arm that contrasts with her. Beautiful red mane.

Nine years later, she surprised her fans with a new color out of the ordinary: a polar blonde that leans towards white in the film. Maternal instincts By Oliver Masset-Depasse. Red or blonde, short or long, the American knows how to change styles with elegance.

Jessica Chastain and her sideburns at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012
Jessica Chastain and her sideburns at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012

I dreamed of being blonde like a real Californian » she declares in Madame Figaro’s column.

This year 2023 is particularly trendy, red has not always won all the votes. In an interview given to Madame FigaroRevealed redhead with porcelain complexion when i was young I hated my hair color because I was teased a lot at school. I dreamed of being blonde like a real Californian”. But today, one of the most beautiful women in the world, fully embraces her red hair like other stars viz Julian Moore Or Isabelle Huppert, Audrey Fleurot Or Mylene Farmer which embodies the beauty trend of the moment.

The queen of glamour, she enjoys different shades of orange: Venetian which is the lightest (Venice Mostra in 2011), carrot red (Christian Dior Haute-Couture 2021/2022 fashion show) and finally flamboyant which tends towards red (Venice Mostra in 2021). ). A look at the evolution of her hairstyle in pictures.

Photo credits: BEST_IMAGE

