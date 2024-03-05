‘I’m proud of him every day’

By Deirdre Durkan-Simonds and Terry Zeller for Dailymail.com









Eric Roberts says he’s proud of his actress daughter Emma Roberts, ‘every day.’

Ahead of the Scream Queen actress’ 32nd birthday on Saturday, the Oscar nominee, best known for her roles in films such as Gypsies and The Dark Knight, revealed she always knew she was going to be a star.

Speaking about the mother-of-one’s latest film, the 67-year-old actress, who is releasing a memoir in September, revealed the romantic comedy as her ‘favourite’ project yet.

Additionally, he proudly told Page Six that Emma is his ‘precious daughter’ and said he’s not surprised that she’s ‘grown up to be everything and more.’

Emma is Eric’s only child from his relationship with ex Kelly Cunningham and the actor – who is the brother of Julia Roberts – is stepfather to two children with his wife Eliza Roberts.

The Academy Award nominee also called being a grandfather the ‘best job on the planet’ besides acting.

He has four grandchildren, including Emma’s son Rhodes, three, with her ex Garrett Hedlund, 39, among his three children.

‘Two of them live across the street, and I become whatever they want me to be… sometimes it’s a cat, sometimes it’s a dog,’ said Eric.

He continued: ‘I am what I want to be. I love being a grandfather.’

Back in 2022, Eric said that Emma’s acting career has been ‘a lot of fun’ to watch.

She’s never had any training, so she’s been training on the job her whole career, and it was so beautiful for me to see her become an actor, and she has. I love his work,’ he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022.

While Eric has amassed more than 600 acting credits, he said he’s finally slowing down.

The father-of-three revealed that he still gets ’30 to 50 offers a day from all over the world.’

‘I’m still doing it because it’s fun. And I’ve seen the world for free… and I have a great life,’ Eric told Page Six.

Last month, Eric announced that he would be releasing a new memoir about his Hollywood career.

The upcoming book, titled Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far, will cover his arrival in Tinseltown at age 17, his complicated relationship with his superstar sister Julia Roberts, and everything in between — including his struggles with substance abuse. substance abuse disorder.

The Expendables star ‘opens up about the severity of his addictions and the devastating impact on his career’ in the memoir, according to a press release.

The book is sure to contain some juicy Hollywood inside stories.

Eric’s resume dates back to 1974, when he made his debut on the TV show ‘How to Survive a Marriage’.

He rose to fame with his breakout role in the 1978 film King of the Gypsies, earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Robertson then received critical acclaim for his role in Runaway Train (1985), and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

In the 90s, he continued to showcase his versatility in films like The Specialist (1994) and The Dark Knight (2008).

Roberts’ career includes over 600 film and television appearances, cementing his status as a respected and enduring figure in Hollywood.

Of course, the rumored rift with Pretty Woman star Julia is one of the most talked about aspects of her wild Hollywood life.

However, in a 2022 interview with David Yontef on Behind the Velvet Rope, Eric dismissed rumors of a feud with the 55-year-old actress, claiming it stemmed from a misunderstanding over an awkward interview.

‘Julia and I have always been good,’ The Dark Knight star told the podcast host, even though they haven’t been photographed together in decades.

‘I think years ago I used to do press tours for some films. I don’t even know what movie it was. And that was when Pretty Woman had just been released.

‘And so they ask a lot of questions about Julia. And I said, ‘Hey, sorry. Can we talk about me?’ I thought I was very funny. And of course, then it’s like, ‘Oh, they have a problem. Oh god, they have a problem.’

‘And suddenly I keep hearing about all these problems I have with my sister that aren’t with my sister. And they’re just popping up all over the place,’ he added.

‘And I get asked about them as if they were real issues,’ added the Mississippi native. ‘So what happened? And so and so and so and so. ‘Oh, I didn’t know that.’

”And so now they are keeping a secret. So Eric won’t talk about it.’ So it blew up and blew up and became all these things that it wasn’t.

‘And we don’t agree on a lot of things,’ Eric explained. ‘My sister and I though, we’ve always talked, we’ve always cuddled and we’ve always enjoyed getting to know each other. Simple as that.’

Eric admitted in January 2018 that his past substance abuse had affected his relationship with Julia and her sister Lisa.

‘I don’t characterize it as falling out. I was crazy about my sisters. Loved him, worshiped him. They were precious to me, and we had a lot of closeness,’ he told Vanity Fair at the time, noting that his addictions took a toll on his loved ones.

‘I was tired of being around: complaining, guilty, unable to enjoy myself. Everyone in my world needed a break once in a while, and that should include Julia.’

However, their union was strengthened when Julia, along with her husband Danny Moder, welcomed twins Hazel and Phineas in November 2004 by Eric.

Since then, the two families have become closer than ever and Eric loves seeing the similarities between Julia and his daughter Emma.

‘(My daughters Emma and Julia) look so much alike that I love pictures of them together,’ he told Us Weekly in 2020. ‘They are both such Robertses. do you know It’s really nice to see them. I love seeing them together