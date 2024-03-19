Discover Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro with Fnac, a new generation smartphone that takes the mid-range to new standards

For 2 to 3 years, we have observed a leveling off in the smartphone market. Technologies are increasingly difficult to innovate, reaching a glass ceiling that forces the mid-range to offer technologies closer to the high-end in order to stay relevant in the eyes of users. The high-end then becomes a place for experimentation while the mid-range now offers versatile and comprehensive features. This is the case of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro which we can currently see as one of the most successful mid-ranges with the most advantageous prices.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro is a recently launched smartphone that offers advanced performance at an affordable price, satisfying the needs of users who want to run demanding applications, enjoy video streaming and play games, in short everything without feeling the disappointment of not having a more powerful smartphone in 2024. ! Unless you have a specific need, for example in photography where the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will prove essential for any photographer wanting a professional approach, the Redmi Note 13 Pro from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is a largely versatile device. Right now, you can find it only on €249 on Fnac Marketplace With free delivery, guarantee and satisfaction or refund service.









Technical sheet of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G





screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz

6.67-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Processor: Mediatek Helio G99-Ultra

Mediatek Helio G99-Ultra Ram: 8 GB expandable RAM

8 GB expandable RAM Collection: 256 GB internal storage

256 GB internal storage Rear camera : Triple photo sensor 200+8+2 megapixels

: Triple photo sensor 200+8+2 megapixels Front Camera: 16 megapixel front sensor

16 megapixel front sensor Battery: 5000mAh





As we said, recent mid-range smartphones are increasingly closer to high-end. Manufacturers have no other choice but to approach this category more and more with their mid-range products to make their proposals relevant to the public that obviously needs a convincing argument to buy the mid-range released in 2024, rather than its version. The same product was introduced the previous year. Thus, Xiaomi Redmi note 13 Pro offers us a AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM And one 5000 mAh batterySimple and effective as it is on par with what was found on high-end products 2 or 3 years ago, and sometimes even offered at a higher price today.









Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro is currently available for less than €250





Currently you have an opportunity to receive Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro for just €249 on Fnac MarketplaceWith the added bonus of Free deliverya guaranteeAnd service too SATISFIED OR REFUND. Going through a certified Fnac seller also offers the benefit of easy monitoring, and also Professional after sales serviceBecause you are directly connected Fnac customer service !





