Fabian Barthes, a crazy rumor and completely invisible

Less than a year after leaving the Blues after the 2006 World Cup final, Fabian Barthez looked close to returning to the French team, a year later. But Raymond Domenech did not give in to the excitement.

Didier Deschamps has no surprises in his list on Thursday for the two friendlies against Germany and Chile. On this same March 15, 17 years ago, Raymond Domenech also stood in front of the media to announce his group of 23 players selected for the two matches against Lithuania and Austria. And once again, Koch took everyone on the wrong foot.

Author of a solid performance with AC Milan, Yoan Gourcuff was expected to make his big debut for the Blues, especially as Franck Ribery and Patrick Vieira were alongside him. In the end, Samir Nasri, Lassana Diarra and Abou Diaby were the lucky ones to be called up, who was called up for the first time in a similar capacity to Frederic Piquion in attack.

Two weeks later a big mistake

The former Lyonnais, however, left it there for the surprise. However, for several days, a rumor insisted on the great return of Fabian Barthez, who was seen to his advantage with FC Nantes, who he joined the previous summer after being pushed out by Olympique de Marseille, and was closely monitored by the staff. But Raymond Domenech did not want to risk destabilizing the royal, Gregory Coupet with Olympique Lyonnais and the return of the 98 world champion inevitably led to a very difficult time.

The return of Fabian Barthes would be a real earthquake as the native of Llewellynte marks the end of his adventure in blue after the World Cup in Germany. “I planned to quit the blues in 2006, He warned a year ago. I have no intention of staying in the world of football when my career is over! In recent years, ethics have changed and I don’t like it at all. »

Yet the reform was short-lived for Fabian Barthes. Fifteen days later, he made a big mistake in a crucial match against Sedan for retention, also suffering the indignity of being substituted during the match by Toni Huertebis. A month later, he left the cannery with a bang.