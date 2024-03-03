Space: Flight from Florida to ISS delayed 24 hours: News

The takeoff of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which was supposed to carry three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) from Saturday to Sunday, was postponed by a day due to weather, the operator announced.

Initially scheduled for 11:16 p.m. local time on Saturday (0416 GMT Sunday) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the launch had to be rescheduled for 10:53 p.m. local time Sunday (0353 GMT Monday) due to “strong winds”. SpaceX said.

The flight, planned as part of the normal rotation of the ISS crew, was initially scheduled for February 22, the date it was postponed for the first time.

The Dragon capsule to carry the crew, which is placed on top of the rocket, has been used for four previous manned missions.

This time the four passengers are members of Crew-8, the eighth regular orbiting mission carried out by SpaceX for NASA starting in 2020.

“It seems almost routine to the untrained eye, that SpaceX sends them up there one after another,” NASA boss Bill Nelson admitted at a press conference this week.

American Michael Barrett is the only Crew-8 astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS). This will be his third stay on the board.

However, it will be the first space trip for two other Americans – Matthew Dominique and Jeanette Epps – as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gribionkin.

NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos, which together operate the ISS, have established an astronaut exchange program, in which each transports crew members from the other country.

The program was maintained despite the war in Ukraine, and the ISS is now one of the few subjects of cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

Crew-8 members will join the seven people already on the ISS.

After a handover period of a few days with the four members of Crew-7 – an American, a Dane, a Japanese and a Russian – they will return to Earth in their own Dragon capsule.

Crew-8 must conduct more than 200 scientific experiments over the course of six months at the permanently inhabited flying laboratory for 23 years.

While the first years of the station’s life were devoted to its construction, astronauts could now devote more time to science.

But there’s also a decline in the station’s age: NASA and Roscomos are monitoring a “leak” whose flow has increased recently, Joel Montalbano, head of the ISS program at NASA, said this week.

Located at the end of the Russian module, it is where the Russian Progress spacecraft docks with the ISS. A hatch is currently permanently closed to isolate the leak from the rest of the station.