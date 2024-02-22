Xbox and PC Game Pass: 2 new games today with a big surprise! | Xbox

As we approach the end of the month, Xbox Game Pass continues to welcome new ones. Following the arrival of Return to Grace and Tales of Aries earlier in the week, two new games are joining the service today.

The first is none other than Bluey: a video game based on the eponymous cartoon, which is now playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC and the cloud. The second is Dead Island 2, which surprisingly joins the catalog and is available without further delay on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, as well as in the cloud.

Remember that you can also find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 in our full article. As always, the supplement is as advertised.

Bluey: The Video Game (Cloud, Console & PC)

You must use a controller to play this game. Keyboard and mouse are not supported. Have fun with Bluey and his family in Bluey: The Video Game! Discover a whole new story in 4 interactive adventures. For the first time, explore iconic locations like Healer House, Playground, Cove and Bonus Beach. Play your favorite games from the TV series, including Stay in the Air, Chase the Talkative Max and more! And that’s not all! This game is not difficult, but will be very fun. Enjoy the fun wonders of Bluey’s world, with local multiplayer you can play with friends and family in story mode and free play!

Dead Island 2 (Console and Cloud)