Nvidia opens its developers conference, an unforgettable AI event – March 18, 2024 at 12:48 pm

SAN JOSE, March 18 (Reuters) – Nvidia, the semiconductor giant for artificial intelligence (AI), kicks off its annual Developers Conference (GTC), the sector’s main meeting, which should focus on announcements of new product launches.

These announcements will help determine whether Nvidia can maintain its leadership position in the market for AI-related components, an area that has seen crazy growth over the past year. Nvidia dominates the market for artificial intelligence chips for data centers, with a market share of around 80% last year.

Nvidia’s market share is expected to decline by several points in 2024 with the arrival of new products developed by competitors such as Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang may announce the next generation of artificial intelligence processors designed by the company during his keynote speech at 20:00 GMT. So the B100 chip should bring significant improvements over its predecessor, the H100 model.

While Nvidia is primarily known as a chip designer, the company also develops a range of software products, and Jensen Huang is expected to unveil new products related to that area on Monday.

Nvidia, which is based in Santa Clara, California, is hosting its GTC conference in person this year for the first time since 2019 and expects to receive 16,000 attendees, nearly double the last in-person event.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; French version edited by Alban Katcher, Blandin Henault)