In Canada, the government wants to make female contraception free

The Canadian government announced its intention to make prescription contraception completely free on Saturday, March 30.

contraception “Most Common”Such as an IUD (hormonal or copper), hormonal implant, birth control pill or morning-after pill, will be covered for nine million Canadian women, said Chrystia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Freeland, during a press conference at the Pharmacy in Toronto, Ontario.

“Women should be free to choose the contraceptives they need without hindrance and without cost. So we set them free”The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, added, on the X platform. In Canada, the contraceptive pill costs up to 300 Canadian dollars (205 euros) per year, while a hormonal IUD can go for up to 500 Canadian dollars per unit, the government clarifies.

Some provinces do not want to participate in the program

The announcement details the first part of a bill introduced in late February that, once enacted, would mark the largest expansion of the public health system in decades. The plan will include coverage for diabetes medications like insulin “Over 3.7 million Canadians”. However, costs and associated delays have not been disclosed.

The federal government must now get the agreement of the provinces responsible for health to implement this program. However, some – notably Alberta and Quebec – have already announced that they do not want to participate in the plan.

The “pharmacare” plan follows protracted negotiations between Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government and its leftist allies in parliament. The New Democratic Party (NDP) conditioned its support on the implementation of the program.

