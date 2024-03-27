Caitlin Dever will play Abby in The Last of Us Season 2

Why is Kaitlyn Dever being cast as Abby? The Last of Us Is Season 2 such a big deal? Read on to find out.

The Last of Us When it premiered in early 2023 on HBO, it crushed, shattered, and ripped through our hearts. But when the show introduced it to a wider audience, fans of the original game, which was released in 2013, already knew what we were in for. Of course, that didn’t mean we weren’t emotional after watching the show.

Just as we all knew how the first season would play out, fans are also aware of what’s in store for season 2. So when it was announced that Caitlin Dever had been cast in the role of Abby for the show’s second season, fans were overjoyed. Excited – and a little scared.

Why is Caitlin Dever’s casting so important and who is Abby?

Caitlin Dever will play Abby, an important character The Last of Us Season 2

Caitlin Dever has been involved for a long time The Last of Us Even before the live-action adaptation was greenlit. The American actress who started acting at a young age has acted in TV shows like Modern Family And Last Man Standing More movies like Booksmart And A ticket to heaven. Fans of the game took note of her and called her the best choice for Ellie, while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was their top choice for Joel.

Apparently, the makers of the show decided to go the other way. But soon after the conclusion of the first season, Dever was back in the conversation, this time as the game’s sequel character Abby. The rumor mill continued for months and months, but it was only two days ago that it was officially announced that she would be joining the cast.

But who is Abby?

who have played The Last of Us Part II Everyone already knows about Abby, but it’s hard to talk about it without spoiling what will happen in season 2 for those who just watched the show. What can be said is that he plays a major role in the upcoming season. If the second season starts at the same time as the game’s sequel, then a few years have passed since we last saw Joel and Ellie. While the two have never met Abby, she shares a connection with them that will be the driving force behind why she does what she does.

Clearly, it’s hard to reveal anything about the character without spoiling Season 2. But if you’re the kind of person who doesn’t care about spoilers, read on.

Spoiler alert! Why is Abby such an important role? The Last of Us Season 2

Last chance to avoid spoilers for season 2! You have been warned.

Still here? ok then.

Why Abby is important is really simple: she kills Joel.

who played TLOU 2 He’ll never forget the gut-wrenching scene that takes place less than an hour into the game where Abby brutally kills Joel in front of Ally. It was painful in the game. He will definitely be a soul-crusher on the show.

The game was criticized because for half of it, players actually had to control Abby. In fact, I was one of those people who didn’t like that creative choice, but it could have played out differently on the show. The intention behind it was to show the never-ending cycle of violence. Abby kills Joel because Joel brutally killed her dad, the doctor who shot Joel when he saved Ellie from a firefly. The second game follows Ellie’s quest for revenge, and it’s second season (showrunner Craig Mazin has said the entirety of the second game won’t fit into the second season) will likely do the same.

But the reason players are put in Abby’s shoes is to show that she’s not just any killer. The players’ hatred for her was visceral and maybe that’s why we hated playing her. But the developers wanted to show that she also has a life, family and friends, and in her view, Joel and Ellie were the killers. Perhaps in a different medium, it would be better received.

The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date

A second season is set to premiere in 2025. For now, fans of the show are applauding the casting and calling for others to honor Kaitlyn Dever due to Abby Beck’s reaction when the second game was released. It got so bad that Abby’s mo-cap and voice actress Laura Bailey received threats.

Just like the first season, we’re ready to be emotionally crushed once again. Thank God we have a year to prepare.

