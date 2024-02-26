The US A city that declares itself anti-immigrant and will not welcome any undocumented immigrants

Currently, the United States is experiencing a significant immigration crisis. There is a historical record of people entering the country illegally in different areas. That is why some states have allowed strict measures against this practice. Texas has been making headlines lately, but there’s another city in Colorado that isn’t ready to take in any undocumented immigrants.

A unanimous decision has been taken to grant the monument a non-sanctuary city status, due to fears of migrants invading the area. In this regard, the mayor of the county, Mitch Lekind, told Fox News: “The goal is to make sure that it is known that we will not accept busloads of immigrants into our community. The main reason is that we don’t have a budget and we won’t be using taxpayer funds.

The mayor assures that there is no place for immigrants in the monument, so he warns that those who have finished their assigned stay in Denver will not be welcomed there and that the city administration and police officers will work to stop them and move them to other places. .

And it’s worth remembering that immigrant families can currently stay in Denver shelters for up to forty-two days. In the case of single people, they can only stay for fourteen days, after which time they usually seek accommodation in nearby cities, with commemorative options being one of them.

According to LaKind, the situation has reached a point where the Biden administration should close the border and undertake more deportation efforts to prevent more undocumented immigrants from reaching the US.

A city in the United States that is experiencing a migrant crisis

The monument’s decision is a response to the crisis that the Mile High City is experiencing, also located about 65 kilometers away in Colorado, where they are facing financial and humanitarian problems after declaring a sanctuary for immigrants.

