Led by Kylian Mbappé, PSG logically dismiss Real Sociedad and reach the quarter-finals

Mission accomplished for Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Enrique’s men booked their ticket to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, March 5 with a Round of 16 second leg win over Real Sociedad (2-1). Relying on the two-goal margin drawn in the first leg, PSG got the job done quickly, dashing the hopes of around 40,000 Basque supporters. Caught in a new media whirlwind after his half-time exit in Monaco, Kylian Mbappé recalled that he was a great football player, scoring two of his team’s goals (15th, 56th).

First, he was a good starter (and he played 90 minutes), even if his coach deliberately maintained doubts the day before to play games with reporters. The numerous questions asked about the situation of the player, whose departure at the end of the season is no longer in doubt, were quickly overshadowed by the reality on the ground. Kylian Mbappé needed just fifteen minutes to open the scoring and seal the deal at the same time. A deep call, a hook to open an angle, a curling shot and PSG opened the scoring.

Before kick-off, the most pessimistic Parisian supporters feared a quick goal from Real would herald a new disaster. Once there was no custom, the opposite happened. Even better, for the first time since 2016 (for an eternity), Paris Saint-Germain won the return leg of a knockout match in the Champions League. Up against an opponent that has never advanced past the round of 16 and has been largely disappointing since February (one victory in eight games), PSG regained the ability to claim their status as favorites on the European scene.

Luis Enrique’s choices were rewarded

He didn’t just score the first goal. On the other hand, Kylian Mbappé went for his special, ran behind the defence, got in front of the goalkeeper and struck with a closed foot at the last moment. His 40th goal in Europe’s most prestigious competition with PSG (60 appearances). It was only after the break that Capital Club got a bit of a scare. After a goal disallowed for offside from the incoming Ander Berenetxia (64th), Benat Turrientes’ point-blank shot was miraculously saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma (79th), Tecurri-Urdin salvaged honors with Mikel Marino’s volley at the end of the match. (89th).

Nothing to spoil the evening. Luis Enrique will almost exclusively have reasons for satisfaction at the end of the evening. However, his starting lineup was the youngest in the capital club’s history in C1 (23 years and 361 days on average) and 100% left-handed and 100% Lucas Hinge (Hernández and Beraldo) was unprecedented. The only bad news of the evening will be the yellow card collected by Achraf Hakimi, who will be suspended for the first leg of the quarter-final scheduled for April 9 or 10. The identity of Paris’ future opponent remains to be known. Only one of the seven contenders is currently known, in this case Bayern Munich, the winner of Lazio.