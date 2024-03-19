The woman overstayed in the US and now has to face the harsh reality

The woman says her prolonged stay in the country was due to a positive diagnosis of Kovid-19, which prevented her from traveling until she fully recovered. Despite his situation, it seems that immigration authorities are unwilling to grant him an exception at this time.

United States: What happened to the woman who overstayed her investment?

When Johanna, a Chilean woman who lived this experience, tried to go through the immigration process again for her trip to the United States, she got an unpleasant surprise: her file was marked. “When I tried to renew my ESTA, ‘unauthorized travel’ appeared,” the girl told Univision.

She suspects that the problem may be due to the fact that, during her previous stay in the United States, she exceeded the time allowed and stayed in the country for 104 days instead of the 90 days allowed by the Visa Waiver Program, known as the Visa Waiver Program. Also recognized. Visa Waiver.

The affected person, who is now facing the consequences of extending his stay, insists that his action was not the result of negligence and that he had no ulterior motive to overstay.

What type of visa can Johanna get to return to the United States?

In order for Johanna to return to the United States, she will need to apply for a tourist visa, a requirement that Chilean citizens can usually avoid thanks to the visa waiver program.

Exceeding the period of stay authorized by the said program is a violation for which “there is no form of immunity,” as immigration lawyer Jose Guerrero explained to the source cited.

The lawyer advised the Chilean citizen to begin the process of obtaining a B1/B2 visa. She insisted that, during the interview, she must present evidence that she was sick with Covid, which prevented her from leaving the country within the 90-day period allowed by the program.

What does Jose Guerrero, an immigration lawyer, suggest about Johanna’s case?

The expert pointed out that, in the context of the pandemic, the government has expanded the stay allowed for tourists under the program. However, the foreigner had to request an extension to avoid violating the law.

