USA

equivalent to the total population of other Cuban municipalities

Photo of Admin Admin3 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

According to an official report issued by the Border Patrol, during the first month of this year, 22,946 Cuban migrants arrived in the United States.

Amid the immigration crisis, that number arrived on American soil seeking political asylum. This figure represents the total population of some municipalities on the island, such as: Bauta, Manicaragua or Guisa.

Of the total, 6,596 came through the Miami sector, usually aboard unspecified boats. The rest of the migrants came into the country through the southern border with Mexico.

United States immigration authorities remember that the number of Cuban migrants in December was high. After that, a total of 25,060 people arrived by sea and land. More than 17 thousand of them touched American soil through the Mexican border.

If we add up all Cuban arrivals in the United States since last October 1, the figure rises to 86,139. People born on the island who enter through the southern border already have an appointment through the CBP One application.

The migration crisis is worsening

It is a fact that, despite the sustained pressure received by the Biden administration, the immigration crisis is only months away. The current president has tried to address the situation and take measures to control the arrival of irregular migrants. However, three years have passed since his stay in the White House and this is a pending task.

One of its most publicized programs, Humanitarian Parole, marked one year since its launch on January 6. This initiative has allowed more than 50,000 Cubans to legally travel to the United States. Meanwhile, the CBP One app has recorded nearly 360,000 successful appointments as of last November.

The migration crisis in Cuba remains unabated, in large part, due to the deterioration of living conditions on the island.

We are on Google News




Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin3 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

They refuse to change Juan Orlando Hernandez’s lawyer and keep the trial in the US.

January 19, 2024

The Court of Appeals refused to grant immunity to Trump from the election interference case

3 weeks ago

Third youth dead after vehicle crash in Biscayne Park, Miami

January 24, 2024

Trump’s confusion over why Nikki Haley doubts she’s “mentally fit” to return to the White House

January 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button