Snoop Dogg declares his love for Donald Trump… Daisy Ridley misbehaved on the set of “Cleaner”…

January 30, 2024

Ed Westwick is engaged

actor of talkative girl Ed Westwick is engaged! The actor who played bad boy Chuck Bass proposed to Amy Jackson, his partner of more than two years, as they announced on Instagram.

“Super yes,” the future Mrs Westwick posted, revealing a proposal photo as well as her ring. “I hit the jackpot,” her fiance wrote, reposting the photos.

Both the stars are dating since 2021. I was with a friend who knew him. I saw it and told myself I was going to take action. We chatted and I asked her if she wanted to meet again for coffee. We had an amazing day and she beat me to it. His time on the course was much better than mine. She has made my heart skip a beat since day one,” he revealed in the past Times of India.

Snoop Dogg declares his love for Donald Trump

Snoop Dogg, who promised to move to Canada if Donald Trump is elected in 2016, seems to have changed his mind about the former US president and possible future Republican candidate.

was questioned by The Sunday TimesThe rapper actually affirmed that the controversial financial mogul had “only done good things” for him.

“He didn’t do anything bad to me. He has done nothing but great things for me. He forgave Michael Harris. So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump,” he enthused, referring to the co-founder of his record company Death Row Records.

Michael Harris was arrested in 1988 for drug trafficking and attempted murder and was pardoned by Donald Trump in January 2021 before leaving the White House.