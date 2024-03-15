SNCF: Can a controller require your identification document when boarding a train?

See my news

Some fines are harder to swallow than others. This is what the traveler may have said to himself on the Tours-Paris train on February 19, the story of which has been featured by numerous media outlets in recent days.

A subscription holder on this line, she receivedA fine of 120 euros (Up to 170 Euro after increase) for Original identity documents not produced, But his passport photo on his phone.

Few SNCF customers know it, but It is mandatory Traveling in train with identity document. During the ticket check, you may actually be asked for it. Even if you do not have a current subscription (TGV Max, Youth or Senior Benefit Card).

As long as we have our ticket and are, in fact, about to travel, we may wonder why the controller would ask us for our identity document.

And yet, it can happen. SNCF reserves the right to check your identity documents. This is also mentioned in the note on regularity rules on board trains on their site.

During the inspection, it is written that you must present:

Your valid transport ticket or your smartphone if it is an electronic ticket

Your proof of deduction if you have any

Your identity document

Because the ticket is nominative

Note TGV, Intercités or TER Being nominative, you may need to prove your identity, confirms an SNCF spokesperson, who can be contacted actu.fr. With original papers.

“For any nominated ticket, there can be a cheque. It is not us, but it is the transport code that wants this,” she assures that these controls serve in the fight against fraud that amounts to 200 million euros per year.

Section L2241-10 of Transport code provides that “a passenger shall produce a document certifying his identity when the transport company asks him to do so so that Check compatibility between him and the identity shown on his transport ticket.

Documents that can justify your identity while boarding the train

The decree of September 4, 2017 provides that the documents allowing French passengers of road or rail transport to prove their identity are as follows:

Passport

Permission to drive

Disability or military card

A combatant’s card issued by military authorities

Hunting license

On the other hand, from February 14, 2024, digital identity cards available to everyone on smartphones will not be used to prove your identity on board. “We are working with ANTS to make this possible by the end of the year,” SNCF assures us.

Do you often go by train and know nothing about it? However, this is specified at the time of purchase. is provided Read carefully your emails.

After purchasing a ticket, SNCF suggests at the beginning of its summary email: “Remember to bring your identity document with you during your journey. »

If you use Trainline, the train ticket sales platform, the Also visible on your mobile app. However, this is not the case on the railway company’s reservation site, the SNCF Connect app.

On the right, an email sent by SNCF with attached tickets. On the left, a screenshot of a ticket on the trainline. (©Screenshot)

Penalties that depend on many factors

Don’t risk giving up control. In fact, the SNCF agents swear Under Article 2241-1-1 of the Transport Code. They can register crimes and do identity checks.

Don’t forget to carry the original identity document next time you board a train. In case of inspection, the bill can be steep.

How much is hard to saypenalty It depends on the number of kilometers traveled if you have informed the controller in advance or if you honor your debt on the site.

