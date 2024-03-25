Here’s what you need to know before it’s taken down on April 1

In a week, the famous “green butterfly” will no longer be mandatory. But 7 in 10 French people say they are poorly informed about the reform, and one in three are unaware of its entry into force. . Here are the answers to the questions you may be asking yourself. Why is the paper sticker removed? This is a simplification measure: for motorists, who will no longer have to change their sticker regularly, and therefore will not be fined if they forget. And for insurers, who will save time and reduce their carbon footprint by avoiding printing some “50 million letters”, estimates the France Insurance Companies Federation. Incidentally, this measure makes it possible to fight fraud, underlines the government, because a paper sticker can be easily falsified or left on the windshield even in the event of a canceled contract. How will the check be done?Be careful, if the sticker disappears from 1 er

APRIL remains responsible for taking out civil liability insurance (“third party”), which covers potential damage caused by your vehicle to others. In the event of default, you risk a fine of up to 3,750 euros as well as the cancellation of your license and/or confiscation of the vehicle. If you are checked on the road, you will no longer have any supporting documents to present: the police will simply enter your license plate number into the Insured Vehicle File (FVA) and check that you are in possession. How to check if you are properly registered on this digital file?All registered vehicles must appear in the insured vehicle file. The latter is completed by insurers, who are required to provide information about any subscription or contract termination within 72 hours. You can now check if you are registered on the website www.fva-assurance.fr (you will need to enter your registration and vehicle identification numbers), or call 01 83 64 32 22 (from 1 er April). If you are not on file, contact your insurer. What is “Insured Vehicle Memo”? Instead of a green card, your insurer will provide you with an “Insured Vehicle Memo” in paper version – one time – and in digital format. It will serve as proof of insurance especially during the first 15 days of the contract. After which, only registration with FVA will be valid. Do not throw away your old green card until you receive this “memo”. And keep it in the glove box of your vehicle. There is no obligation, but it is recommended, as you will find useful information to complete a report or report a claim. What if you change insurance company or vehicle?If you change insurance, you don’t need to take any action. Your new insurer will be responsible for declaring your new coverage in the insured vehicle’s file and will send you your “memo”. If you buy a new vehicle after 1 er In April, you will have a provisional registration certificate attesting to its recent acquisition, which you can present to the police, as well as a “memo” provided by your insurer. What if you borrow or lend a car? If you lend a vehicle, leave an “insured vehicle memo” in the glove box, France Assurers advises us. And “When you borrow a car, check that it is registered in the register of insured vehicles, because if it is not, it is you, the driver, who will be responsible for the amount in the event of an accident. Contribution to the Victims Guarantee Fund (FGAO) in addition to the fine amount and any damages to others”. Are there any precautions to take when traveling abroad?

The French registration plate makes the assumption of insurance in 35 countries: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Estonia, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Latvia , Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Andorra, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden and Switzerland. For these places, so you don’t need to take any action. For others, contact your insurer. What about electric scooters? Please note that green cards do not disappear for unregistered vehicles such as electric scooters, hoverboards or other motorized personal travel devices (EDPM). It is also retained for certain quads, mini-motorcycles, electric bicycles and ride-on mowers. As before, stickers will have to be pasted on these vehicles. But the card and insurance certificate will now be printed in white. Can speed cameras fine you for lack of insurance? “No”, the inter-ministerial delegation for road safety told us clearly. During the testing phase of the insured vehicle file, those caught speeding, who were also found to lack insurance, received a letter ordering them to regularize their status. “It was an educational measure, conducted as part of the FVA experiment, and which was not renewed,” she still assures. In any case, not for a moment.

A survey of 1,000 French people over the age of 18 was conducted by Leocare Assurance from March 8 to 11, 2024. Traffic

Source link