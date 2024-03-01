Games

Lego Fortnite is now enriched with two new mini-games, Lego Raft Survival and Lego Obi Fun.

Photo of Admin Admin50 mins ago
0 49 1 minute read

Epic Games and the LEGO Group have launched a brand new series of experiences LEGO FortniteAs part of a new collection called Lego Islands.

Yesterday (February 27), players could try out two new modes called Lego Raft Survival And Lego Obby FunThe first in a new series of gaming experiences in Fortnite.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin50 mins ago
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Fortnite: This is the skin players have been waiting for in the Epic Games video game!

January 17, 2024

GTA 6 fans are sure to have spotted the song from the next trailer

5 days ago

Discover the new XXL card that will make you addicted!

January 23, 2024

LFL Spring Split: Who will punch their ticket to the playoffs?

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button