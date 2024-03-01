Lego Fortnite is now enriched with two new mini-games, Lego Raft Survival and Lego Obi Fun.

Epic Games and the LEGO Group have launched a brand new series of experiences LEGO FortniteAs part of a new collection called Lego Islands.

Yesterday (February 27), players could try out two new modes called Lego Raft Survival And Lego Obby FunThe first in a new series of gaming experiences in Fortnite.

Described as “kid and family friendly”, the Lego-themed mods were created using the Unreal editor. Fortnite (UEFN) and “some of the LEGO Group developers’ favorite childhood memories!”

Lego Raft Survival Combines a “awkward” problem-solving multiplayer mode with the theme Lego PiratesAnd players must band together to overcome Blackbeard’s series of challenges and survive on their raft against cannonballs fired from barracuda boats, collect wood and treasure as resources, and build more rafts.

Then there is Lego Obby FunThe first official LEGO-themed obstacle course in Fortnitewhich allows players to complete climbing challenges through platforming levels created by LEGO designers.

Players are randomly thrown into an experience inspired by popular LEGO themes like LEGO Friends, LEGO City, LEGO Ninjago and LEGO Dreamzz, and will be able to tackle different challenges each time alone or in a group with friends.

“We are excited to introduce players to our creative and fun LEGO Islands series of play experiences for the first time. Fortnite” said Kari Winther Nielsen, Head of Games and Creator Growth at Lego GAME.” The strength of UEFN lies in the hands of our creative teams, who make these experiences possible and allow us to develop fresh new styles. Fortnite, infused with LEGO play. We can’t wait to introduce more throughout the year – this is just the beginning!”

