Smoking tobacco to lose weight? This bad habit, on the contrary, will make you gain “belly weight”, according to one study

To avoid weight gain. This is an excuse for many smokers not to quit. But a Danish study has just shown that smoking can actually increase belly and visceral fat.

In general, smokers have a lower body weight than non-smokers. But according to researchers from the University of Copenhagen (Denmark), they also have more belly fat and fat of the intestine.

What is visceral fat?

Visceral fat is the fat located deep in the abdominal cavity. It surrounds vital organs such as the stomach, liver and intestines. It is therefore different from subcutaneous fat located under the skin. But it is associated with a higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and dementia.

Working across several studies of genes linked to smoking habits and body fat distribution, the authors noted that “Lifelong smoking can increase belly fat. In further analysis, we also found that the type of fat that is increasing is more likely to be visceral fat.”

Another important element, “The influence of smoking on abdominal fat appears to be independent of other factors such as socioeconomic status or alcohol consumption.“

An “invisible” fat

The problem with visceral fat is that, unlike love handles, it is not visible and can cause serious complications. Thus, a person with a normal body mass index may have high levels of visceral fat.

So how do you know you have it? As Livy Health Centers points out on their site, “The most obvious indicator of excess visceral fat is an ‘apple’ shaped figure, in which your waist appears wider than your thighs.

Measuring waist-hip ratio (WHR) can also be effective. To calculate it, divide your waist measurement by your hip measurement. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the waist-hip ratio should not exceed 0.85 for women and 0.90 for men to avoid complications.

The best way to lose belly fat is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In short, by adopting a balanced diet, practicing physical activity and therefore… stopping smoking!