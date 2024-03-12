Beginning of an “endemic” measles epidemic in the Rhône department

25 cases of measles have been reported in Rhône division. Most of the patients listed were not vaccinated against the disease.

An endemic measles epidemic is ongoing in the Rhône department. According to the Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, a “The Beginning of a Local Epidemic” 25 cases have been detected since mid-January and are ongoing. According to BFM Lyon, these cases mainly concern people who are not vaccinated against the disease.

Since September 2023, measles cases have increased in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Around 100 cases have already been declared, mainly in Ardèche, Haute-Savoie, Drôme and Rhône. In comparison, no measles cases were reported between September 2022 and February 2023. Three epidemics were declared in Ardèche, Drôme and Rhône. “Each time was due to an unvaccinated person, recently returned from overseas travel”ARS suggests.

Caution for those born after 1980

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the respiratory tract (cough, sneeze) or direct contact (hug, handshake). In the absence of preventive measures, one patient can infect 20 people. Measles vaccination is mandatory for children born to 1er January 2018 (1d Injections at 12 months and 2E injection at 16-18 months).

ARS strongly recommends that all people born after 1980 (children and adults) check their immunization status and be vigilant in the event of suggestive symptoms.