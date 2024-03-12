“The Secret of the Lost City”, new movie with Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe on M6 this Friday March 8, 2024

“Mystery of the Lost City” on TV on Friday March 8, 2024. – M6 is airing this new film starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt this Friday from 9.10pm. Brothers Aaron and Adam Nee, directors of this whimsical epic, drew inspiration from fond memories of their childhood in the 80s.

© Kimberly French / Paramount Pictures

The Secret of the Lost City: Synopsis and Cast

Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a brilliant but lonely novelist, is known for her mix of books.

Romance and adventures in exotic settings. Alan (Channing Tatum), a model, has spent most of his career playing Dash, the handsome hero featured on the covers of Loretta’s books. While promoting her new novel with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire, who is convinced that she can help him find the treasure of the city mentioned in his last work. Determined to prove that he can live up to the hero he plays in the books in real life, Alan sets out to rescue the novelist. Embarking on a great adventure in the heart of a hostile jungle, this unlikely pair must try to survive and get their hands on an ancient treasure before it disappears forever.

with

Sandra Bullock (Loretta Sage)

Channing Tatum (Allen/Dash)

Daniel Radcliffe (Abigail Fairfax)

Devin Joy Randolph (Beth Hatton)

Brad Pitt (Jack Trainer)

Oscar Nuñez (Oscar)

Brad Pitt as a guest

After appearing in the movie “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock got the idea to ask Brad Pitt to do the same! That’s how we find him in “The Secret of the Lost City” in the role of Jack Trainer, an ex-Navy Special Forces who devotes himself to yoga… and hostage recovery.

An explosive pair

“The Secret of the Lost City” stars Sandra Bullock (“The Proposal,” “Ocean’s 8”) and Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike,” “21 Jump Street”). Their characters, Loretta and Alan, polar opposites of each other, join forces in the heart of the forest, mixing sarcasm and clumsiness. Alongside him, Daniel Radcliffe is perfect as the crazy billionaire, the opposite of the young Harry Potter that people have seen him grow up in.

trailer

Here’s a preview of the images of what awaits you in the film, which releases in theaters in 2022.

“Secret of the Lost City”, this Friday March 8, 2024 on M6 and streaming on the 6PLAY platform and its mobile app.