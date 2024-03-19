Simonovic’s theory about the whereabouts of Aragua train boss ‘Nino Guerrero’

A former police chief in Venezuela, Ivan Simonovics confirms that the leader of the criminal gang El Train de Aragua, Hector Guerrero aka “Nino Guerrero” is in Venezuelan territory.

Although several countries in the continent conduct operations to nab the leaders of dangerous gangs, Simonovics affirms that “Nino Guerrero” is in the state of Guiria, Sucre.

According to him, Pran (prisoner-born murderer) directs an important drug trafficking network that brings drugs to several countries in America.

“NIÑO Guerrero” is in Güiria, it passes through salty rivers, until it reaches 88 kilometers near the mines where the TDA has an important base. In particular, they are grouped in the “El Maket” mine under the control of John Patrica, from where all national and international operations are organized,” he explained through his account on the social network X.

Simonovics confirmed that the Aragua train carries at least six tons of drugs monthly to the United States via Trinidad and Tobago.

“The leaders of the Aragua train, Joan Patrica and Nino Guerrero, make monthly movements of 3 tons of marijuana weekly and the same amount of cocaine. Exporting the merchandise to the U.S. is coordinated through the Low Islands, starting with Trinidad and Tobago, where they take. “Control a group known as ‘The Muslims'”, he explained.

In addition, He explained that the criminal organization has drug deposits in Guajira, Colombia, which are transported to the coast of Venezuela.

“Carlos López (El Pillo), the former head of the Guiria cartel, was captured by Colombian police, long and short weapons, false identities, ammunition, vehicle grenades and drugs were seized.

Now “Albert” replaces them as the boss in Guiria. “TDA has drug deposits in Alta Gujira, Colombia, from there it follows seven routes: Higuerote, Pito la Cruz and Guiria,” he said.

United States authorities have confirmed the presence of the Aragua train in that country, and the gang has tentacles in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and Chile and promotes crime and violence through the trafficking and transportation of weapons or ammunition, attempting to extort money from the people. Traffickers, kidnapping, murder and production or transportation of narcotics.