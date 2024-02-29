Ivan Cantu, who died proclaiming his innocence, has been executed in the United States

Ivan Cantu, a Mexican prisoner at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville, United States, He was executed by lethal injection on 28 February. After being convicted of murdering his cousin and his fiancee.

My hopeful prayer is that the families, friends and loved ones of the victims will find the long awaited sense of peace.

Cantu was hanged at 06:47 pm local time (00.47 GMT) in a small room, known as the death chamber, with green walls, sea foam and stretchers where the procedure was carried out, according to media reports. The Washington Post.

“After more than two decades of multiple state and federal courts thoroughly reviewing his convictions, Ivan Cantu finally got justice tonightCollin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement.

Given the situation, Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of the anti-death penalty organization Death Penalty Action, expressed the following, according to the aforementioned media: “I cannot say for sure that he is innocent; But I cannot definitely say that he is guilty.”



Ivan Cantu’s last words

I would like to address the kitchen and mosque families. I want you to know that I never killed James and Amy

Before his execution, Ivan Cantu uttered his last words:

“I want to address the kitchen and mosque families. I want them to know that I never killed James and Amy. And if he had, if he knew who did it, they would be the first to know whatever information he had.“, reads a text provided to the media by the State of Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“I want everyone to know that I didn’t kill James and Amy.”insisted Cantu, who thanked his family, his lawyers and personalities like podcast producer Matt Duff, who took an interest in his case.

“I especially want to thank Matt Duff for believing in me and digging deep and solving the case I made to prove to the world that I don’t belong on this stretcher.To keep fighting and find and do whatever it takes to find all the answers and shut down the truth,” he said.

*With information from EFE

