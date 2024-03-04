The Supreme Court could decide this Monday whether Trump can be removed from the ballot before Super Tuesday

A possible resolution of the case this Monday will remove uncertainty over whether votes for Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, will ultimately count. Both sides had requested for speedy work by the court, which heard arguments less than a month ago on February 8.

What did the Colorado court say?

Until now, the Supreme Court had never ruled on this provision, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Why is there doubt that the court will give a verdict on Monday?

The court almost always issues decisions on the day the judges are scheduled to sit, except when the term nears its end in late June. But the next scheduled court date is not until March 15. And, barring the coronavirus pandemic, when courts were closed, judges almost always read summaries of their opinions in the courtroom. That won’t happen this Monday.

Any opinion will be posted on the court’s website at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

Separately, the justices last week agreed to hear arguments in late April on whether Trump can be criminally prosecuted on election interference charges, including his role in the attack on the Capitol. The court’s decision to intervene in this highly politicized case, with few precedents to guide it, casts doubt on whether Trump will be tried before the November election.