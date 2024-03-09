Should we invest in French banks?

Financial renewal of banks in perspective

Despite slow economic growth, the past year was marked by a remarkable performance by French banks. BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole and Societe Generale also posted record profits, despite their challenges. This positive dynamic reflects the resilience and considerable capacity for adaptation of French banking institutions to face global and local economic challenges. Société Générale, going through a phase of “transition and transformation”, in the words of Slawomir Krupa, shows the willingness of banks to reinvent themselves and adapt to new economic realities and customer expectations.

2024 is shaping up to be an important year for the French banking sector, with interest rate hikes and an expected recovery in the credit market. This perspective opens up opportunities for investors, especially in the retail banking sector, while benefiting from the diversification of banks’ business models..

A question of evaluation

However, French banks have struggled to attract investors since the 2008 financial crisis, particularly due to low interest rates that have squeezed their margins. Today, their market valuation remains attractive, a boon for bargain-hunting investors. Societe Generale, in particular, is seen as undervalued by analysts, offering an interesting entry point for those who believe in the establishment’s recovery strategy..

Think investment carefully

However, investing in bank stocks is not without risk. An economic slowdown expected in France in 2024 could increase business failures, potentially impacting bank balance sheets.. Therefore, savers wishing to invest in the banking sector are advised to take a long-term perspective and diversify their investments to minimize risks.

Investment Options

For those who prefer a less risky approach, mutual bank stocks present an interesting alternative. By offering annual dividends and relative protection of invested capital, they form a safe investment option allowing participation in the capital of reputed financial institutions..

Recent financial results and attractive valuations make the banking sector attractive to investors. However, caution is required given the economic uncertainties. Alternatives, such as shares, offer less volatile investment avenues for those seeking exposure to the financial sector while limiting risk.