A new type of supermarket opens in Metz with low margins and low prices

Graoucoop, a new type of supermarket, opened this Saturday March 9, 2024 at 124 avenue André Malraux in Metz.

“A new type” because only store owners can be customers. We will explain it to you.

Voluntarily contribute to the running of the supermarket…

To become an owner and therefore a customer of Graoucoop Supermarket, you must be Co-operative member of the same name and Voluntarily contribute to the running of the store.

“Each person participates according to his abilities, 3 hours continuously every 4 weeks“, suggests Graoucoop on its site.

Hours cannot be worked in division.

and the benefit of reduced margins

Beside it, ” The margin rate is the same for the entire store (23%) and is significantly lower than elsewhere in the distribution“, explains the cooperative. “We pay producers better, and the products are cheaper for consumers,” the latter adds.

We operate with a margin of 23% on all our products, where larger retailers typically earn 30%, but with different prices and flagship products. Specifically, if you buy a large shopping cart for the week, it will cost €120 instead of the minimum €130 elsewhere. Graoucoop

Are you interested in the project? You can find the dates of the next information sessions here.

Products for everyone, preferably organic

Still on its site, Graoucoop ensures that there is a range of selected products comprehensive.

“Naturally, we buy everything locally produced (ie within thirty kilometers), and in favor of organic While it is not very expensive. But we try to be very careful to leave the choice up to our members with usually three possibilities for each “segment”: High quality product, excellent value for money product and lowest cost product“, cooperative details.

A venture started from a grocery store in 2021

The Graoucoop venture in Metz began in April 2021 with the opening of a test grocery store at 11 rue du XXème Corps. This 80 m2 premises offers more than 700 different product references.

The surface area of ​​the supermarket is 615 m² and occupies approx 2,500 referencesAccording to Thierry, in charge of communications for the cooperative, interviewed by France Blue.

