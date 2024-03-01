Gabriel Attal announced triple checks on beneficiaries by 2027

Traveling in the Vosges, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to “continue to accelerate the checks” on unemployment insurance beneficiaries, which he wants to increase by three by the end of the five-year period.

The head of government continues his aim of promoting action over inaction. While traveling in the Vosges department, Gabriel Attal notably visited the premises of the Neumaliens company in Saint-Michel-sur-Murth where he spoke for about twenty minutes. At the heart of this speech, the fight against unemployment when the Prime Minister went to the France travel agency in Epinal Voivode a little early in the morning.

Referring to the “duty to work” that appeared in the preamble to the 1946 Constitution, Gabriel Attal significantly announced the acceleration of checks on unemployment insurance beneficiaries. “France Travel, formerly known as Polle Employe, did 500,000 per year last year: it had already increased significantly, he recalled. This year we will increase to more than 600,000 and I have set a goal: between now and to be multiplied by three every year. and the end of the term of five years.”

“In 2027, France employees will carry out 1.5 million checks per year. I hope that France Travel’s social partners will meet this objective and make it a reality.”

Registration of RSA beneficiaries with France Travel

The head of government rejected accusations of a strategy of punishing and excluding the unemployed and instead emphasized significant public investment in their training and support. However, he spoke of a “paradigm” shift that must happen with companies: “We can invest millions and billions, but if companies don’t get involved, it won’t work. I trust companies to play their part. Am . . .give a chance to the sport and specific profiles and welcome these French people who sometimes have not worked for years.”

In another important announcement, the Prime Minister predicted an increase in unemployment figures in France: “Many chose to choose 6 out of 10 RSA beneficiaries who were not registered with ANPE and Pôle Emploi and who consequently did not fit into the unemployment figures (. . .) All RSAs By checking the beneficiaries and registering them in France Travel, the unemployment figures will automatically increase. This is the price of the dignity of the French people who are far from employment. This is the condition of being able to work. And to be able to give everyone the opportunity to find permanent employment.”