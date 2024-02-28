Do you live near bars and fast food restaurants? Be careful, this can be bad for your heart health

Before you move in, you should take a good look at who your new neighbors are. Do you live near a bar? fast food? Be careful, this proximity can represent a risk to your health. According to the findings of a new study published in the American Heart Association’s journal, Circulation: Heart Failure, living near these types of outlets that offer processed foods may increase the risk of heart failure.

The researchers found that the association between dietary environment and increased risk of heart failure was stronger among people living in urban areas without a college degree and without access to facilities for physical activity.

“These types of ready-to-eat food environments typically offer unhealthy foods and beverages and are associated with cardiovascular disease.“, warns the lead author of the study, Professor Lu Qi of the Department of Epidemiology at Tulane University in New Orleans.

And added: “Most previous research on the relationship between nutrition and human health has focused on food quality, while neglecting the impact of the food environment. Our study highlights the importance of considering the food environment in nutrition research“

13,000 cases of heart failure

For this study, researchers used a database containing health information on more than 500,000 adults in the United Kingdom. They measured participants’ exposure to three types of places: pubs or bars, restaurants or cafeterias, and fast food places. Exposure was determined by proximity and density. During a 12-year follow-up period, the scientists documented nearly 13,000 cases of heart failure.

What do the results say? According to the findings, greater proximity and density of ready-to-eat food outlets were associated with an increased risk of heart failure. In detail, participants living in the highest density of prepared food outlets had a 16% higher risk of heart failure. People living in areas with the highest density of pubs and bars had a 14% higher risk of heart failure; Areas with the highest density of fast food outlets had a 12% higher risk.

Participants who lived closest to pubs and bars – within 500 meters – had a 13% higher risk of heart failure. Those closest to fast food outlets had a 10% higher risk.

