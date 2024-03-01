No, Saoirse Ronan will not be in the ‘Barbie’ movie

The Irish star’s busy schedule meant he had no time to appear in the Greta Gerwig production.

Hiya Saoirse, wanna go for a ride? No, unfortunately not. According to the 28-year-old, Saoirse Ronan will not be making a guest appearance in a ‘Barbie’ movie after all.

Earlier this year there were rumors that Ronan would be joining the cast of the comedy film in a small role, which is expected to appear as another version of the titular Mattel Toy (who will be played by Margot Robbie). The film is from director Greta Gerwig, with whom he worked on ‘Little Women’ and ‘Lady Bird’, so the rumors seemed justified.

And it turns out they were right – but it never went to plan. Ronan told PEOPLE that she was “gutted” that she couldn’t be part of the film: “I was going to do a cameo because I live in London and they were (filming) there. There was a whole character that I was going to do. . Play – Another Barbie. I was overwhelmed I couldn’t do it.”

But with ‘Barbie’ having a July 2023 release date, she’s quietly confident she can still squeeze in a last-minute cameo – if there are any extra shots to do back in London.

She’s texting Robbie and Gerwig, just in case: “I texted Margot and Greta and I’m like, ‘If you’re doing a pick-up (shot), maybe I can just go through the background? ‘”

Saoirse Ronan missed out on ‘Barbie’ as she was filming an upcoming drama called ‘The Outrun’ which was being shot in Scotland. From director Nora Fingscheid (‘The Unforgivable’), the film is based on Amy Liptrot’s book of the same name.

Around the same time Ronan was slated to be cast in ‘Barbie’, pop star Dua Lipa was also rumored to have joined the cast. This, however, still remains unproven.

Anyway, there’s a lot of talent involved in the production, including Ryan Gosling as Ken, Will Ferrell as the toy company CEO, plus America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Nkuti Gatwa, Emma Mackie, Alexandra Shipp, Hari. Neff, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ritu Arya, Rhea Perlman, Ariana Greenblatt, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kane, Jamie Demetrio, Emerald Fennell, Connor Swindells, and Michael Cera.

Hoof – Barbie would need a big beach house for all that talent.

